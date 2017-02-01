Masimo (NASDAQ: MASI) announced today the limited market release of Early Warning Score (EWS) on the Root patient monitoring and connectivity platform. EWS aggregates information from multiple vital signs and clinical observations to generate a score that represents the potential degree of patient deterioration.

Root, which works in conjunction with Radical-7 or Radius-7 Pulse CO-Oximeters and Masimo Open Connect™ (MOC-9™) measurements, features Masimo SET Measure-through Motion and Low Perfusion™ pulse oximetry, rainbow SET™ pulse CO-Oximetry, Nomoline™ capnography and gas monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, O3™ regional oximetry, and SunTech blood pressure and Welch Allyn temperature monitoring. Masimo SET helps clinicians monitor oxygen saturation and pulse rate during motion and low perfusion for more than 100 million patients a year1 and is the primary pulse oximetry technology at top hospitals, including 9 of the top 10 hospitals listed in the 2016-17 U.S. News and World Report Best Hospitals Honor Roll.2

Patient data from Radical-7 or Radius-7 and data collected using Root and other connected Masimo and third-party devices can be shared with Masimo Patient SafetyNet™*, providing hospital-wide remote monitoring and clinician notification, as well as the ability to automatically push patient data to a hospital's Electronic Medical Record (EMR). Each time a clinician pushes data to the EMR via Root connected to Patient SafetyNet, an Early Warning Score (EWS) can now be included. Clinicians can also choose to have the standalone Root perform EWS calculations.

There are several EWS protocols, such as Pediatric Early Warning Score (PEWS), Modified Early Warning Score (MEWS), and National Early Warning Score (NEWS). These various scores require vital signs contributors such as oxygen saturation, pulse rate, respiration rate, body temperature, and systolic blood pressure and contributors input by clinicians, such as level of consciousness, use of supplemental oxygen, and urine output. The weighting and number of contributors differ depending upon which EWS protocol is used. Root can be customized for various predefined EWS protocols, or hospitals can configure their own set of required contributors, and their relative weights, to create an EWS unique to their care environment.

Recent peer-reviewed studies, across care areas, have suggested that the use of NEWS may have clinical benefits: Vanamali et al. notes that NEWS is a "useful simple physiological scoring system for assessment and risk management of medical emergency admissions."3 Smith et al. found that an EWS of 5 or greater after laparotomy is associated with adverse outcomes, while recommending that future studies evaluate the ability of EWS to predict and prevent such outcomes.4

Outside the U.S., as part of the Patient SafetyNet platform, Masimo also offers Halo Index™. Whereas EWS provides a spot-check score using the NEWS standard, Halo Index presents a dynamic, cumulative trending assessment of global patient status as a single displayed number ranging from 0 to 100. Halo Index uses available Masimo parameters from connected monitoring devices, but is scalable to include additional information from the patient data repository. Masimo designed Halo Index to mimic the systematic approach that expert clinicians use in assessing patient physiologic deterioration, analyzing the patient's history and extracting key vital sign parameter characteristics; increases in a patient's Halo Index may indicate the need for clinicians to more closely assess the patient.

"Root, from its versatile connectivity options to its advanced patient monitoring, from rainbow SpHb to SET SpO 2 , has long been helping hospitals improve and automate their patient care. Now, with Early Warning Score, Root can help clinicians stay ahead of the care race and transfer their patient home safely," said Joe Kiani, Founder and CEO of Masimo.

Root with Early Warning Score (EWS) and Halo Index are not available in the U.S. EWS is a convenient aid to clinical assessment and not a substitute for clinical judgment.

About Masimo

Masimo (NASDAQ: MASI) is a global leader in innovative noninvasive monitoring technologies. Our mission is to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care by taking noninvasive monitoring to new sites and applications. In 1995, the company debuted Masimo SET Measure-through Motion and Low Perfusion™ pulse oximetry, which has been shown in multiple studies to significantly reduce false alarms and accurately monitor for true alarms. Masimo SET has also been shown to helps clinicians reduce severe retinopathy of prematurity in neonates,1 improve CCHD screening in newborns,2 and, when used for continuous monitoring in post-surgical wards, reduce rapid response activations and costs.3,4,5 Masimo SET is estimated to be used on more than 100 million patients in leading hospitals and other healthcare settings around the world. In 2005, Masimo introduced rainbow Pulse CO-Oximetry technology, allowing noninvasive and continuous monitoring of blood constituents that previously could only be measured invasively, including total hemoglobin (SpHb), oxygen content (SpOC™), carboxyhemoglobin (SpCO), methemoglobin (SpMet), and more recently, Pleth Variability Index (PVi) and Oxygen Reserve Index (ORi™), in addition to SpO 2 , pulse rate, and perfusion index (PI). Studies with SpHb have shown reductions in unnecessary blood transfusion*,6,7 and when used with PVi, reductions in length of hospital stay8 and 30- and 90-day mortality.9 In 2014, Masimo introduced Root, an intuitive patient monitoring and connectivity platform with the Masimo Open Connect™ (MOC-9™) interface, enabling other companies to augment Root with new features and measurement capabilities. Masimo is also taking an active leadership role in mHealth with products such as the Radius-7™ wearable patient monitor, iSpO 2 pulse oximeter for smartphones, and the MightySat™ fingertip pulse oximeter. Additional information about Masimo and its products may be found at www.masimo.com. All published clinical studies on Masimo products can be found at http://www.masimo.com/cpub/clinical-evidence.htm.

*Clinical decisions regarding red blood cell transfusions should be based on the clinician's judgment considering, among other factors: patient condition, continuous SpHb monitoring, and laboratory diagnostic tests using blood samples.

