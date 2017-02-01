Shinetech Software, Inc. Reports 16% Growth in 2016

Company continues strong rate of global business expansion, adds new locations and services

NEW YORK, LONDONand BEIJING, Feb. 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Shinetech Software, Inc., a leading Agile application development outsourcing provider, today announced the company increased revenue growth by 16 percent for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2016. Shinetech attributes the growth to its expanded global presence, exceptional customer service, and new service offerings and business solutions. To accommodate the company's continued growth in the United States, Shinetech will be opening a new office in Tampa, Fla. in the coming months.

"2016 was a year of global expansion for Shinetech as we experienced impressive business growth and expanded our core software development solutions," said John Vanderpool, senior vice president of global operations for Shinetech. "We worked diligently to enhance our service offerings including additional support for the Internet of Things and digital transformation to meet the evolving needs of our clients around the world. The various accolades we received last year were a further testament to the value we offer our clients, and we look forward to continuing this momentum into the first quarter and throughout the rest of the year."

During the 2016 fiscal year, Shinetech was named to the Inc. 500|5000 List of Fastest Growing Companies for the fourth consecutive year, and was also named to the International Association of Outsourcing Professionals' 2016 Global Outsourcing 100 list in the Rising Star Judging Size category. Shinetech Europe Ltd. received an award for 'Excellence in Offshore Software Solutions' by Acquisition International, a monthly magazine that focuses on the global corporate landscape.

Shinetech currently works with more than 180 clients from 25 countries, including Fortune 100 companies. Since 2001, Shinetech has partnered with more than 500 clients in North America, Europe, and Australia.

About Shinetech Software, Inc.

Shinetech Software Inc. is a global leader in providing application development, testing, systems integration, and solution delivery services from cost competitive, high-skilled operations centers. During the past 15 years, Shinetech has accumulated extensive experience in the financial, manufacturing, healthcare, telecommunications, media, software, government, energy, education, e-commerce, and gaming sectors. Our experience with various technologies and industries enables us to successfully adapt to our client's diverse needs ensuring successful project execution. Shinetech is also recognized as a leader in Agile development, leveraging Scrum and XP expertise. Headquartered inNew York,London, andBeijing, the company also has offices inShanghai, Suzhou, andSydney, and numerous development centers acrossChina. To learn more, visitwww.shinetechchina.com.

