Research and Markets - Global Electronic Shelf Label Market Forecasts 2017 to 2022 with Altierre Corp, Pricer AB, and Store Electronic Systems Dominating the $500+ Million Market

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Electronic Shelf Label Market - Forecasts from 2017 to 2022" report to their offering.

Global Electronic Shelf Label Market is projected to reach US$528.405 million by 2022 from US$240.481 million in 2016, at a CAGR of 14.02% over the forecast period.

The rising number of retail stores is investing in these solutions in order to improve customer's satisfaction, reduce costs, and remain competitive. These labels also help retailers to change the product prices remotely, leading to enhanced business process efficiency.

Factors that are driving the market for electronic shelf labels include augmenting demand for real-time product positioning coupled with stringent government regulations regarding accurate label pricing. APAC region is anticipated to witness the fastest growth in electronic shelf market during the forecast period owing to growing demand for retail automation and expansion of organized retail chains in emerging economies such as China and India.

Key industry player profiles as part of this section are Altierre Corp, Pricer AB, and Store Electronic Systems among other companies.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics



5. Electronic Shelf Label Market Forecast by Product type (US$ million)



5.1. Segmented Labels

5.2. Full-Graphic Labels



5.3. LCD Labels

6. Electronic Shelf Label Market Forecast by Communication Technology (US$ million)

6.1. Radio Frequency (RF)



6.2. Near-Field Communication (NFC)



6.3. Infrared (IR)



6.4. Others



7. Electronic Shelf Label Market Forecast by Geography (US$ million)

8. Competitive Intelligence



8.1. Market Share of Key Players



8.2. Investment Analysis



8.3. Recent Deals



8.4. Strategies of Key Players

9. Company Profiles



9.1. Altierre Corporation



9.2. Pricer AB



9.3. Store Electronic Systems



9.4. Wincor Nixdorf



9.5. Displaydata



9.6. E Ink Holdings



9.7. Samsung Electro-Mechanics

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/fgsqnr/electronic_shelf

