California Public Sector Attorney Hourly Rate Report 2017: Green Opportunities in the Golden Bear State - Research and Markets

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "California Public Sector Attorney Hourly Rate Report 2017" report to their offering.

The 'California Public Sector Attorney Hourly Rate Report 2017' is the most comprehensive hourly rate and fee analysis of California Law Firms practicing in the Public Sector that includes all Attorney Services for City, County, State and School and Water Districts, Stadium Authorities and Control and Arbitration Boards including Litigation, Labor, Bond Underwriting, Finance, Environmental, Land Use, Transportation, Contracts and Others.

The opportunities for Public Sector legal services has never been higher due to increased regulation at the state, county and municipality level and the heightened activity in School Districts, Energy and Water Authorities and Public and Sport Infrastructure work, according to the report.

The report covers California but other purchasing entities from other states have been added for comparability.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Rates by Governmental Entity

2. Rates by Firm and Entity Represented by Practice Area

3. Rates by City For All Firms

4. Rates by Practice Area for All Firms

5. Rates Paid by Governmental Entity

6. Rates Billed by Law Firm

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/44gl48/california_public

