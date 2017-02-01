Global Wearable Electronics Market Analysis & Trends 2017 - Industry Forecast to 2025: $81.6 Billion by Eye Wear, Body Wear, Wrist Wear, Foot Wear, Neck Wear and Other Wearable Electronics - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Wearable Electronics Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2025" report to their offering.

The Global Wearable Electronics Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 28.3% over the next decade to reach approximately $81.6 billion by 2025.

This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts for all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2013, 2014 revenue estimations are presented for 2015 and forecasts from 2016 till 2025. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies.

Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include increasing demand for smart textiles and wearable devices, wearable electronics are becoming subset for internet of things these days, protecting wearable devices from cyber attacks is challenging the market, recent technological developments of wearable electronics and growth opportunities/investment opportunities.

Scope of the Report

Based on product wearable electronics market is segmented into Eye Wear, Body Wear, Wrist Wear, Foot Wear, Neck Wear and Other Wearable Electronics.

Eye Wear is further divided into Contact Lenses and Others, and Smart Glasses and Goggles.

Body Wear sub divided into Fashion & Apparel, Arm & Leg Wear and Clothing and Inner Wear.

Wrist Wear is further segmented into Wrist Wear Computers and Watches and Wrist Bands.

Foot Wear is sub segmented into Special Application Foot Wear and Casual Foot Wear.

Neck Wear is again divided into Fashion and Jewelry and Ties and Collars.

Other Wearable Electronics is sub divided into Head Bands, Smart Headsets and Ring Scanners. By application the market is segmented into entertainment applications, healthcare, defense, consumer electronics, enterprise & industrial and other applications.

Healthcare is further divided into non-clinical and clinical. Consumer electronics sub segmented into multi-function applications, fitness/sports applications and other consumer electronics.

Enterprise & industrial is sub divided into logistics, packaging, & warehouse applications and other enterprise & industrial. Depending upon technology the market is categorised into display technologies and computing technologies.

Display technologies are further segmented into sensor technologies, networking technologies, speech recognition and positioning technologies.

Based component the market is segmented into positioning and networking, sensing, power supply, display, PCBs, control, camera, memory, audio, interface, battery and other components.

Leading Companies

Apple, Inc.

Google, Inc.

Sony Corp

Nike, Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Fitbit, Inc.

Qualcomm, Inc.

Texas Instruments, Inc.

Adidas Ag

Jawbone

Garmin Ltd.

Epson America , Inc.

, Inc. Imprint Energy Inc

AT & T Inc.

Glassup SRL

weartech S.L

Shimmer Research Inc.

