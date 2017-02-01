Research and Markets - Global Inverter Market to Grow at a CAGR of 6%, 2017-2021 with ABB, Bonfiglioli, GE, Schneider Electric & SMA Solar Technology Leading the Way

DUBLIN, Feb 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Inverter Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The global inverter market to grow at a CAGR of 6% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Inverter Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is increase in demand for clean power. The demand for power is constantly increasing across the globe. This growth in population and the global economy is expected to drive this trend in the future as well. According to the World Bank, the global population is expected to increase from 7.3 billion in 2015 to 9 billion by 2035 and the global demand for power is expected to increase to 34,454 TWh by 2035. Thus, to sustain this economic growth in the face of population rise and the increase in development will require a substantial amount of power.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is increasing solar energy installation. In the recent years, the solar energy industry has gained momentum and grown drastically. This is mainly due to the initiatives undertaken by governments worldwide that encourage the use of renewable resources. Many industrialized or developed nations have integrated significant quantity of solar power into their electrical grids to provide an alternative to the conventional energy sources.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is weak global economic outlook. The global inverter market is dependent on the manufacturing and industrial business for its sustenance, and these industries rely on the global economy for its existence. A strong macro economy increases the global appetite for goods, thereby fueling the demand for manufactured products.

Key vendors:

ABB

Bonfiglioli

GE

Schneider Electric

SMA Solar Technology

Other prominent vendors:

Mitsubishi Electric

Danfoss

Delta Electronics

Eaton

Siemens

KACO new energy

Power One Micro Systems

OMRON

TABUCHI ELECTRIC

Huawei Technologies

Others.

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive summary

Part 02: Scope of the report

Part 03: Market research methodology

Part 04: Introduction

Part 05: Market landscape

Part 06: Market segmentation by application

Part 07: Geographical segmentation

Part 08: Market drivers

Part 09: Impact of drivers

Part 10: Market challenges

Part 11: Impact of drivers and challenges

Part 12: Market trends

Part 13: Vendor landscape

Part 14: Key vendor analysis

Part 15: Appendix

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/j3s87p/global_inverter

