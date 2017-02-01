Global IoT Data Management and Analytics Market Outlook and Forecasts, 2021 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb. 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "IoT Data Management and Analytics Market Outlook and Forecasts 2016 - 2021" report to their offering.

The convergence of Cloud, Data Management, IoT Platforms and Solutions is enabling the next evolution of data analytics in which enterprise will realize significant tangible and intangible benefits from IoT data. The ability to sort data in a raw format, store it in different structural formats, and subsequently release it for further analytics, will be of paramount importance for all industry verticals.

Leading enterprise companies are making substantial investments. IoT Data investment in Europe alone will reach $50.2B by 2021. The stakes are high as IoT Data will enable 40% operational savings and generate 35% in new business by 2021. From a supplier perspective, many of the initial solutions will be customized and multi-client.

This research provides comprehensive analysis of the IoT Data Management and Analytics marketplace. The report evaluates leading players and their solutions, assesses anticipated market needs, and evolving technologies. The report includes comprehensive forecasts for the period 2016 - 2021 including IoT Data as a Service Revenue by Industry Vertical.

Select Findings:

- IoT Data investment in Europe will reach $50.2B by 2021

- Global IoT Data as a Service (IoTDaaS) will reach $15B by 2021

- Real-time IoT Data Analytics represents a substantial growth area

- IoT Data Management Support Software will be crucial for success

- Global data analytics in IoT market will reach $114B by 2021 with 70.1% CAGR

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction



2 Executive Summary

3 Overview



3.1 IoT Data in the Emerging Data Economy



3.2 Understanding IoT Data



3.3 IoT Data Management Operations



3.4 Monetizing IoT Data and Analytics



3.5 Related Monetization Areas



3.6 Market Outlook for IoT Data Analytics

4 IoT Data Platform Providers



4.1 Amdocs



4.2 AppCarousel



4.3 City Data Exchange



4.4 Horadata



4.5 Interdigital

4.6 RedKnee



4.7 Terbine



4.8 Tilepay

5 Technologies Enabling IoT Data



5.1 Present Technologies are Not Suitable for IoT Data



5.2 Technologies Specially Developed for IoT Data

6 Global IoT Data Market Analysis and Forecasts 2016 - 2021



6.1 IoT Data Market Outlook



6.2 Market Outlook and Forecasts for IoT Data 2016 - 2021



6.3 Investment in IoT Data 2016 - 2021



6.4 IoT Data Infrastructure ROI Assessment

7 Vendor Analysis



7.1 Key Vendor Trends in IoT Data



7.2 Large Companies to Lead through M&A and Partnerships



7.3 Select Company Analysis



8 Conclusions and Recommendations

9 Appendix

Companies Mentioned

- Accenture

- AGT International

- Amdocs

- AppCarousel

- Bosch Software Innovations

- Capgemini

- Cisco Systems, Inc.

- City Data Exchange

- GE Digital

- Google

- Horadata

- Intel Corporation

- InterDigital

- Lynx Software Technologies, Inc.

- Maana, Inc.

- Microsoft Corporation

- MongoDB Inc.

- ParStream (ParStream Cisco)

- PTC

- RedKnee

- RIOT

- SAP SE

- SQLstream, Inc.

- Tellient

- Teradata Corporation

- Terbine

- Tilepay

- Wind River

