CAMPBELL, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 02/01/17 -- Vidder, Inc., the leader in Software Defined Perimeter solutions, today announced that Info Security Products Guide, the industry's leading information security research and advisory guide, has named Vidder's PrecisionAccess™ as a finalist for the 13th Annual 2017 Info Security Products Guide's Global Excellence Awards® in the "Companies with Tomorrow's Technology Today - Technologies and Products suitable for U.S.A." awards category. These prestigious global awards recognize security and IT vendors with advanced, ground-breaking products and solutions that are helping set the bar higher for others in all areas of security and technologies.

PrecisionAccess is Vidder's award-winning, enterprise-class implementation of the Software Defined Perimeter (SDP). It transparently re-enables the secure access to business critical applications that was lost due to ineffective enterprise perimeter firewalls and cloud migration.

"It is rewarding to be recognized as a finalist in this annual awards program for PrecisionAccess' unique ability to render business-critical applications invisible to unauthorized users and devices, but transparently available to authorized users on trusted devices," said Mark Hoover, Vidder CEO. "Companies turn to PrecisionAccess to enable trusted access to critical business applications for high-risk remote users, cloud environments, and zero-trust networks."

About Info Security Products Guide Awards

SVUS (Silicon Valley United States) Awards are conferred in 10 annual award programs: The Info Security PG's Global Excellence Awards, The IT Industry's Hot Companies and Best Products Awards, The Golden Bridge Business and Innovation Awards, and Consumer World Awards, CEO World Awards, Customer Sales and Service World Awards, The Globee Fastest Growing Private Companies Awards, Women World Awards, PR World Awards, and Pillar Great Employers World Awards. These premier awards honor organizations of all types and sizes from all over the world, including the people, products, performance, PR and marketing. To learn more, visit www.svusawards.com

About Vidder

Vidder is changing how modern day enterprises approach security in an increasingly untrusted IT landscape. PrecisionAccess™ enables secure, trusted access to critical business applications in today's perimeter-less enterprise. With PrecisionAccess™, enterprises can continue to evolve their business ecosystem through major IT trends like cloud migration and outsourcing with assurance that their most valuable applications are safe. PrecisionAccess' context-aware access, based on user, device, and software attributes, combined with built-in multifactor authentication and end-to-end encryption, defeats credential theft, server exploitation, connection hijacking, and attacks from compromised devices. PrecisionAccess is the most widely deployed solution based on the Software-Defined Perimeter (SDP) protocol promoted by the Cloud Security Alliance (CSA). The company's headquarters are in Campbell, Calif. For more information, visit www.vidder.com.

