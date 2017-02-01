sprite-preloader
Mittwoch, 01.02.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 555 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,881 Euro		-0,029
-3,19 %
WKN: A1H9CE ISIN: CA89531J1093 Ticker-Symbol: 4TI 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TREVALI MINING CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
TREVALI MINING CORPORATION 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,883
0,922
14:43
0,884
0,92
14:23
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
TREVALI MINING CORPORATION
TREVALI MINING CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
TREVALI MINING CORPORATION0,881-3,19 %