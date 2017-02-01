Enea top Five Contributor to the OPNFV Project

STOCKHOLM, Feb 01, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Enea® (NASDAQ OMX Nordic:ENEA) steps forward as a top contributor to the industry collaboration project OPNFV. In the latest OPNFV quarterly report on community activities, Enea is ranked as the fifth most active company and an Enea engineer is ranked as the third most active individual contributor. Overall, the report shows an active and productive community driving the enablement of NFV in large enterprise and telecom networks.

OPNFV is emerging as a de facto standard for NFV in the telecom industry, with several of the world's largest operators and equipment manufacturers as active project members. As one of the leading contributors, Enea takes an active part in transforming networks to enable virtualization of network functions with all the advantages it brings, including accelerated innovation and service deployment, reduced costs and increased flexibility and agility.

Many of Enea's contributions to OPNFV has centered on the ARM Band project which adds support for the ARM architecture. Multi-architecture support will offer architectural choice with greater flexibility to ensure a "best fit" for performance, cost and power consumption. Enea is a founding participant of the ARM Band project, which was awarded with the OPNFV Directors Award in 2016.

The full report can be accessed here: https://wiki.opnfv.org/display/DEV/Quarterly+Reports

About OPNFV and ARM Band

OPNFV is an open source project aiming to provide an integrated and tested reference platform for Network Function Virtualization Infrastructure (NFVI) and Virtualized Infrastructure Management (VIM). It integrates upstream projects and performs testing to ensure it is fit for its purpose.

The ARM Band project migrates OPNFV to the ARM architecture by integrating and testing components on ARM-based servers. The goal is to provide multi-architecture support in OPNFV by making it available on x86 as well as ARM servers. It is an official part of the latest OPNFV release, Colorado.

