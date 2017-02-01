GCP STUDENT LIVING PLC - Investor Report 31 December 2016

GCP Student Living plc (the "Company")

Investor Report 31 December 2016

GCP Student Living plc, the UK's first REIT focused on student residential assets, has today published its Investor Report for the period to 31 December 2016. The report is available at: https://www.gcpuk.com/gcp-student-living-plc/investor-relations/investor-reports/all

AboutGCP Student Living plc

The Company was the first student accommodation REIT in the UK, investing in modern, purpose-built, private student residential accommodation and teaching facilities. Its investments are located primarily in and around London where the Investment Manager believes the Company is likely to benefit from supply and demand imbalances for student residential accommodation.

The Group has an estimated total asset value of c.£530 million including six standing assets, providing c.2,000 modern studios and beds, and one forward-funded development asset which will provide a further c.580 beds on completion.

The Investment Manager is currently reviewing and conducting due diligence on assets in the Company's core markets totalling c.2,800 beds and in respect of which c.980 beds in and around London are under future contractual arrangements. The Company's standing assets are primarily occupied by international students and offer high specification facilities and hotel-level concierge type services which the Investment Manager believes are attractive to overseas students.