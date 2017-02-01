HERNANDO, FL -- (Marketwired) -- 02/01/17 -- National Waste Management Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK: NWMH) ("National Waste"), a growing and emerging vertically integrated solid waste management company, today announces immediate growth opportunities through its acquisition of Northeast Data Destruction and Recycling, LLC.

With this acquisition, which closed December 31, 2016, National Waste's reach in upstate New York now extends south to Kingston, New York, where Northeast Data Destruction and Recycling offers cardboard recycling and document destruction, hard drive destruction, and other data destruction. Implementing its existing services offered in other areas, National Waste will grow its new Kingston operation to also include roll-off services.

The acquisition also provides an additional revenue stream as National Waste continues its acquisition-based growth strategy in vertical markets.

"Our acquisition of Northeast Data Destruction and Recycling was a significant achievement to close out 2016, and one that instantly added value to our business model," says National Waste CEO Louis "Tiny" Paveglio. "We believe our ability to vertically integrate in the waste management industry is an enviable achievement that puts us ahead of many other players in the market. We remain committed to our mission to close at least one acquisition per quarter, and have already identified prospects for the first two quarters of 2017."

For more information, visit the company's website at www.nationalwastemgmt.com

About National Waste Management Holdings Inc.

National Waste Management Holdings Inc. is a growing and emerging vertically integrated solid waste management company with a concentration on C&D collection, hauling and recycling. National Waste services Florida's west coast and upstate New York and is a distinguished leader in solid waste services. More information may be found at the Company's website: http://www.nationalwastemgmt.com.

This release contains certain statements that are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements within the meaning of section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and are made in reliance upon the protections provided by such Acts for forward-looking statements. We have identified forward-looking statements by using words such as "expect," "believe," and "should." Although we believe our expectations are reasonable, our operations involve a number of risks and uncertainties that are beyond our control, and these statements may turn out not to be true. Risk factors associated with our business, including some of the facts set forth herein, are detailed in the Company's Form SEC filings.

