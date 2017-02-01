REDONDO BEACH, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 02/01/17 -- SECFilings.com, a leading financial news and information portal offering free real time public company filing alerts, announces publication of an article covering new sanitation technology for the poultry industry. BioLargo Inc. (OTCQB: BLGO) has developed systems capable of managing diseases, sanitation and odors using a safe, long-studied disinfectant that isn't associated with the development of antibiotic resistance in bacteria -- free iodine.

The $60 billion poultry industry has outpaced beef in per capita sales, but pathogen control and other health challenges remain important issues to be solved. With profit margins below 5%, poultry producers have resorted to crowded coops or cages that make it difficult to control cleanliness and pathogen transmissions. The good news is that technology can help alleviate these problems by making the processes more cost-effective and efficient.

BioLargo's Advanced Oxidation System, or AOS, is a state-of-the-art water treatment platform that uses iodine chemistry, water filters, and electrolysis to achieve outstanding water disinfection and decontamination. Researchers have found that the system is effective against salmonella, listeria, and e. coli, reducing bacteria levels in excess of 99.9999% in highly contaminated water -- roughly 100 times greater than current chlorine-based methods.

The company's Isan technology is another efficient, low-cost, reliable system that's already approved by the EPA for use in poultry drinking water. The system provides residual iodine for livestock production water, enabling persistent, long-lasting disinfection for water as it's delivered to animals. The use of iodine is also not associated with the development of any bacteria resistance -- an important focus in today's environment.

BioLargo's CupriDyne technology provides safe, gentle, and effective odor control solutions for the poultry industry. The FDA considers all components of the technology to be 'generally recognized as safe' for consumption by humans and animals. It works by eliminating odor-causing chemicals rather than merely masking them with fragrance. It's also effective in eliminating ammonia -- a major contributor to unpleasant smells from livestock.

