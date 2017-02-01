OTTAWA, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 02/01/17 -- PhytoPain Pharma Inc. ("PPP"), a subsidiary of Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc. ("Tetra" or the "Company") (CSE: TBP), a pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapeutic cannabis-based products for the treatment of pain and other medical conditions announces that it has received a Notice of Authorization from the Therapeutic Products Directorate, Health Canada, for its planned clinical trial for PhytoPain Topical Gel Relief ("PPTGR"), being developed as a locally administered therapeutic for the treatment of Chemotherapy-Induced Neuropathic Pain ("CIPN").

CIPN is a common adverse effect of cancer therapy and a frequent reason why cancer patients stop their treatment early. For some patients, the severity of the symptoms can be reduced by lowering the dose of chemotherapy or temporarily stopping it. In other patients the symptoms of CIPN may last for months or years after the cancer therapy has stopped. CIPN symptoms are managed using the same analgesics used to manage other types of neuropathic pain. Some of these analgesics also cause intolerable side effects in patients. The use of a topical counterirritant may help reduce the symptoms of CIPN and avoid exposing some patients to oral neuropathic pain analgesics.

The Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") has not reviewed this news release and does not accept responsibility for its adequacy or accuracy.

Contacts:

Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc.

Dr. Guy Chamberland

Chief Science Officer

Phone: (514) 220-9225



Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc.

André Rancourt

Chief Executive Officer

Phone: (343) 689-0714



