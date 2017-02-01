CAMPBELL, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 02/01/17 -- Panzura® announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Panzura to its 100 Coolest Cloud Computing Vendors of 2017 list. This annual lineup recognizes the most innovative cloud technology suppliers in each of five categories: infrastructure, platforms and development, security, storage and software.

The 100 Coolest Cloud Computing Vendors are selected by the CRN editorial team for their creativity and innovation in product development, the quality of their services and partner programs, and their demonstrated ability to help customers benefit from the ease of use, flexibility, scalability and budgetary savings that cloud computing offers.

In addition to recognizing cloud technology suppliers for outstanding products and services, 100 Coolest Cloud Computing Vendors serves as a valuable guide for solution providers trying to navigate the cloud market. The list aids prospective channel partners in identifying the vendors that can best help them improve or expand their cloud services.

Panzura had record growth in 2016, including adding over 100 new enterprise customers and expanding its channel and alliance presence with leading cloud providers AWS, Google, IBM and Microsoft Azure. Companies and agencies such as Chevron and DOJ replaced their traditional NAS and archive environments with Panzura to move to hybrid cloud storage and reduce their costs by 70%. In addition, customers such as Milwaukee Tool and Fluor utilize our distributed file system to deliver multi-million dollar projects to market on time. Panzura added over 26 new petabytes of enterprise storage in 2016 and its hybrid cloud NAS, archive and collaboration storage products are deployed in over 33 countries across multiple industries and governments.

"Cloud-based solutions are now a universal staple of IT services and an integral feature of solution providers' portfolios," said Robert Faletra, CEO of The Channel Company. "It is therefore more important than ever for solution providers to be able to find and choose the best, most capable cloud vendors to partner with. CRN's annual list of the 100 Coolest Cloud Computing Vendors helps them identify and engage these expert suppliers in order to grow and strengthen their cloud businesses. Congratulations to all the vendors on our 2017 list, which have distinguished themselves in this extremely competitive and essential technology area."

"It's now a cloud-first world and solution providers know that the days of expensive, traditional storage solutions from vendors like NetApp or EMC are numbered," said Patrick Harr, Panzura CEO. "Panzura Hybrid Cloud Storage solutions provide a strategic opportunity for solution providers to take advantage of this drive to the cloud while providing their customers with a solution that saves up to 70% when compared to a traditional storage model."

The new 100 Coolest Cloud Computing Vendors list will be featured in the February 2017 issue of CRN and online at www.crn.com/cloud100.

