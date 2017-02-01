PJSC PHOSAGRO - PhosAgro 2017 CMD Registration now Open

For Immediate Release 1 February 2017

PhosAgro 2017 CMD Registration now Open

Moscow - PhosAgro ("the Company") (Moscow Exchange, LSE: PHOR), one of the world's leading vertically integrated phosphate-based fertilizer producers, announces that registration for its capital markets day in London on 28 March 2017 is now open.

Participants may register for in-person attendance or the video webcast at the following address: https://events.miraqle.com/phosagro-cmd2017/home/.

At Capital Markets Day, members of PhosAgro's Board of Directors and executive management team will discuss progress against the strategy to 2020 and their strategic outlook for the near term. The presenting team will also comment on FY 2016 financial results and provide their outlook on the phosphate market. This year's key focuses will also include sustainable growth and development, environmental and social responsibility.

The event venue is at The Dorchester Hotel:

The Dorchester

53 Park Lane

Mayfair

London

W1K 1QA

Details for the live video webcast of the event will provided closer to the event date.

Please send any questions to ir@phosagro.ru.



