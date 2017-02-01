Company announcement Group Communications Company announcement No. 7/2017 Holmens Kanal 2 - 12 DK-1092 København K Tel. +45 45 14 56 95 1 February 2017



Danske Bank share buy-back programme: transactions in week 5



Programme completed



On 2 February 2016, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme. The programme is being carried out under the European Commission's Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (the "Market Abuse Regulation"). The share buy-back for a total of DKK 9 billion began on 4 February 2017 and should be completed by 3 February 2017, at the latest.



After the transactions made in week 5 shown below, we have bought back shares for a total of DKK 9 billion, and the programme was completed today, 1 February 2017.



Number VWAP Gross value of shares DKK DKK ------------ -------------- Total, latest announcement 46,377,213 8,883,057,817 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30 January 2017 188,900 229.36 43,326,104 -------------------- 31 January 2017 190,000 230.28 43,753,200 -------------------- 1 February 2017 129,000 231.44 29,855,860 -------------------- Total accumulated in week 5 507,900 116,935,164 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total accumulated during the share buy-back 46,885,113 8,999,992,981 programme --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



With the transactions stated above, Danske Bank A/S holds a total of 49,193,444 own shares, excluding investments made on behalf of customers, or 5.00% of Danske Bank A/S' share capital.



We enclose share buy-back transaction data for week 5 in detailed and aggregated form provided in accordance with the Commission's Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.



Danske Bank



Contact: Kenni Leth, Group Press Officer, tel. +45 45 14 14 00



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=612973