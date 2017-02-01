

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Suggesting that the job market got off to a strong start in 2017, payroll processor ADP released a report on Wednesday showing stronger than expected private sector job growth in the month of January.



The report said private sector employment jumped by 246,000 jobs in January after climbing by a revised 151,000 jobs in December.



Economists had expected an increase of about 168,000 jobs compared to the addition of 153,000 jobs originally reported for the previous month.



