Emerald Health is one of only 38 licensed producers under the Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations (AMCPR) -- the current regulations, pursuant to the MMAR and MMPR programs. After a lengthy approval process, the company began selling dried medical marijuana during the third quarter of 2015 and cannabis oils in September 2016. Revenue reached around $50,000 during the third quarter of 2016, but is poised to quickly accelerate in 2017 and 2018.

In November, the company signed a letter of intent to lease up to 32 acres of land in Metro Vancouver, British Columbia, which it will use to significantly increase its production of cannabis and cannabis oils. In 2017, management plans to complete a 100,000-square foot expansion in two phases at a cost of $10 million. The expansion will increase production capacity to about 10,000 kilograms per year.

Emerald Health differentiates itself from competing licensed producers with its focus on high-margin opportunities in the space. Rather than simply producing marijuana, the company leverages a very large and diverse library of strains to develop medical products that are backed by clinical studies. The company also continues to allocate funding to research and development activities to ensure that it remains on the cutting-edge of cannabinoid science.

In June 2015, Canada's Supreme Court paved the way for the legalization of cannabis oils and extracts as an alternative to smoking the drug. Emerald Health quickly obtained a license to produce these oils and extracts and launched new products in the space. The company was the first licensed producer to offer THCA extracts, for example, which is a precursor to THC with no psychotropic effects.

Emerald Health's management team has over 100 years of combined experience in cannabis, agriculture, and life sciences industries. For example, President and CEO Bin Huang, PhD, MBA has over 20 years of experience in life sciences; VP of R&D Frey Garabagi, PhD, has over ten years of experience in plant molecular genetics and medtech; and, VP of Production Traviss Graham has over 15 years of experience in cannabis production, processing, and development.

The company's board of directors has also helped raise over $500 million with clinical trials all over the world. For instance, Avtar Dhillon, MD, is Chairman and former CEO of Inovio Pharmaceuticals; Jim Heppell, BSc, LLB, is Director and former CEO of Sophiris Bio Inc.; Bob Rai, BSc, is Chairman and CEO of Canadian Pacific Global Pharmaceuticals; and, Punit Dhillon, BA, is CEO of Oncosec.

