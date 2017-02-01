MONTEBELLO, NY--(Marketwired - February 01, 2017) - Sterling National Bank, the principal subsidiary of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE: STL), announced today that Jan Hanssen has joined the bank's Asset-Based Finance department as Managing Director, Originations. He will report to Michael Haddad, Division President of Asset-Based Lending at Sterling.

Hanssen will execute a comprehensive new business development plan targeted to asset-based lending opportunities across the U.S. market, focus on new client acquisition and develop referral sources. He will also work to deepen and expand existing client relationships, and evaluate and structure prospective asset-based and term loan transactions.

Hanssen has deep experience in originating, structuring and managing loans and other products. Most recently he was Originations Manager at US Bank Commercial Banking, where he specialized in all loan products including cash-flow loans, asset-based loans, treasury management products and all other bank products including corporate trust, merchant cards etc. Prior to joining US Bank, he held positions in financial services including the hedge fund industry, Guaranty Bank, FINOVA Capital Corporation, and General Electric Capital Corporation. Jan has also been a guest lecturer at Pepperdine University in Malibu, California for over 10 years.

"We are thrilled to welcome Jan to the team," said Tom Geisel, President of Specialty Finance. "He brings years of experience in bank products and a great acumen for complex loan structures. We are excited to draw on his talents to deepen existing client relationships and cultivate new ones."

Hanssen graduated from the University of Southern California with a master's degree in Business Administration and Finance.

About Sterling National Bank

Sterling National Bank, the principal subsidiary of Sterling Bancorp, specializes in the delivery of service and solutions to business owners, their families, and consumers in communities within the greater New York City area through teams of dedicated and experienced relationship managers. Sterling National Bank offers a complete line of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services. For more information, visit www.snb.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may concern Sterling's current expectations about its future results, plans, operations and prospects and are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including inflation; the effects of, and changes in, trade; changes in asset quality and credit risk; introduction, withdrawal, success and timing of business initiatives; capital management activities; customer disintermediation; and the success of Sterling at managing these risks. Other factors that could cause Sterling's actual results to differ from those indicated in forward-looking statements are included in the "Risk Factors" section of Sterling's securities filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements included herein are only made as of the date hereof, and Sterling specifically disclaims any obligation to update these statements in the future.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/1/27/11G128672/Images/Jan_Hanssen_Headshot-f6d951269ce0b49a945bef7f80fb91b0.jpg

STERLING NATIONAL BANK:

Linda Dunbar

FVP, Director of Corporate Communications

845.369.8085