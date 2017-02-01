PETALUMA, CA--(Marketwired - February 01, 2017) - Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), a global energy technology company, announced today that the company will host a conference call and webcast on Tuesday, February 28, 2017 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results for the period ended December 31, 2016. The live webcast can be accessed on the Enphase Energy Investor Relations website at investor.enphase.com, and a recorded version of the call will also be available there approximately one hour after the call.

What: Enphase Energy's Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2016 Financial Results Earnings Call and Webcast

Date: Tuesday, February 28, 2017

Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time

Live Call: 877.644.1284

International: +1.707.287.9355

Participant Passcode: 54561708

Replay: United States: 855.859.2056

International: +1.404.537.3406

Passcode: 54561708

The webcast will be archived for up to 30 days.

About Enphase Energy, Inc.

Enphase Energy, a global energy technology company, delivers simple, innovative and reliable energy management solutions that advance the worldwide potential of renewable energy. Enphase has shipped more than 13 million microinverters, and over 540,000 Enphase residential and commercial systems have been deployed in more than 100 countries. For more information, visit www.enphase.com.

Enphase Energy®, the Enphase logo and other trademarks or service names are the trademarks of Enphase Energy, Inc.

