"Relying solely on standard, signature-based antivirus protection is no longer feasible for stopping malware," said Alex Knight, Director of Security Product Strategy, ControlScan. "With millions of new malware samples being introduced every year, and exploit kits widely available, it's important to focus not only on prevention, but also detection and response should these threats make it into your network."

The new ControlScan Advanced Endpoint Security Service leverages the company's security operations team and a technology partnership with Sophos to protect businesses' endpoints against today's advanced security threats, including ransomware. This powerful, comprehensive solution gives organizations the freedom to focus on their business while the security of their protected endpoints -- including desktops, laptops, servers and mobile devices -- is being continually monitored and updated to defend against the latest threats.

ControlScan managed security services customers can add the Advanced Endpoint Security solution to fully centralize endpoint management and maintenance for their IT environment. The result is an all-encompassing framework of prevention, detection and response, as well as a simplified process for verifying HIPAA and PCI compliance requirements associated with endpoint security.

"A disconnected security infrastructure creates many challenges, especially when it comes to managing endpoint security," said Timothy Yoder, Director of Technology, Hacienda Mexican Restaurants. "A centralized process for security infrastructure management is one of the best things you can do for your security posture."

The ControlScan Advanced Endpoint Security solution is available now. For more information, please visit ControlScan.com/security/advanced-endpoint-security or call 800-825-3301, ext. 2.

About ControlScan

ControlScan is the Managed Security Service Provider with a difference: We take a proactive approach to protecting businesses from cyber threats while helping ensure their compliance with security and privacy standards like PCI DSS and HIPAA/HITECH. Our unified security and compliance solutions deliver confidence to millions of businesses as well as the IT professionals who serve them. Merchant service providers and web hosting companies also partner with us to reduce cybercrime-related business risk. Headquartered in Atlanta, ControlScan is venture backed and supported by a worldwide base of customers, partners and strategic alliances. For more information about our company and solutions, please visit ControlScan.com or call 800-825-3301, ext. 2.

