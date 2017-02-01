PORTLAND, OR--(Marketwired - February 01, 2017) - Mobile growth company Urban Airship today detailed the tremendous success its starter mobile app engagement solution is experiencing since becoming available in late 2015. More than 14,000 businesses from more than 120 countries have created Urban Airship Engage Starter Edition accounts to grow app user engagement with an easy-to-use message composer and a real-time marketing automation engine to send personal, interactive push notifications and in-app messages at the right time and place through a user's lifecycle. Hundreds of these customers have since upgraded to paid accounts and adopted additional solutions as their app audiences and business needs have grown.

"There's an amazing amount of mobile app innovation taking place in all corners of the globe, and as the market leader in mobile app engagement it was important for us to offer the most powerful freemium solution on the market to enable businesses of all sizes to grow their mobile audience," said Brett Caine, CEO and president of Urban Airship. "As it turns out, Starter Edition is also a path larger organizations choose for ease and speed of deployment."

"Expensify started with a simple mission to make expense reports not suck and since then we count 4 million users and 400,000 companies as customers," said Andrew Gable, head of mobile at Expensify. "The 'cha-ching' push notification is the most valuable part of our workflow to any user, being the final piece of our reimbursement flow, which makes our value very apparent to our customers and provides data so we can make sure they are using our product."

"Lesara is an international online retailer for amazing fashion and lifestyle products at the best price, and on launching our first app in March 2016 we wanted to be able to send push notifications right away making Urban Airship Engage Starter Edition a perfect fit," explained Lena Wessling, director marketing at Lesara. "Today we see a high correlation between messaging activity and revenue, and we're adopting even more automation, adding rich notifications and in-app messaging, and extending our segmentation strategy to include our own CRM data." In May 2016 Lesara was awarded Europe's fastest growing tech company.

Urban Airship Engage Starter Edition is helping businesses grow across a wide range of industries, from cosmetic retailers in Los Angeles, Romania and Thailand, to travel and trip planning companies like Travelzoo and Liftopia. Zume Pizza serves up pizza made by robots and cooked en route, while Bellhops enlists college student movers, and WeGoLook crowdsources home and auto inspection. Companies and individuals are getting more social with Spredfast and Flurry Live, while Dwell and the Canadian Football League connect to their audience's passions. Others like Propaganda3 found an easy migration path to Starter Edition on the sunset of Facebook's Parse services for all of its festival and event-related apps.

Pricing

Starter Edition is free for apps with up to 1,000 users with easy upgrade paths as app audiences grow or as additional functionality or account support are needed. Starter Edition is also available as an API-only solution. Sign up for a Starter Edition account here.

About Urban Airship

Urban Airship is trusted by thousands of businesses looking to grow with mobile. Every day, marketers and developers depend on Urban Airship to deliver one billion mobile moments that inspire interest and drive action. Urban Airship's mobile growth platform is used by many of the world's most admired companies, including Adidas, Alaska Airlines, The Home Depot, NBC Universal, Sky Media and Zillow.

