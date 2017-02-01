sprite-preloader
Mittwoch, 01.02.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 555 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

1,154 Euro		+0,01
+0,87 %
WKN: A2AMUE ISIN: CA60040W1059 Ticker-Symbol: A3N2 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MILLENNIAL LITHIUM CORP Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
MILLENNIAL LITHIUM CORP 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,137
1,16
16:32
1,147
1,159
16:26
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
MILLENNIAL LITHIUM CORP
MILLENNIAL LITHIUM CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
MILLENNIAL LITHIUM CORP1,154+0,87 %