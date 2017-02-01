DVIGear Introduces Next Generation of DisplayNet at ISE 2017





DN-200 Series Delivers Powerful New Capabilities for System Integrators

MARIETTA, Georgia, Feb. 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --As the ProAV industry rapidly transitions to AV-over-IP technology, DVIGear®, a leading supplier of AV connectivity products, will introduce the next generation of its award-winning DisplayNet® family of products at ISE 2017 in Amsterdam, NL at Stand 1-F70. DisplayNet employs SDVoE technology, the most widely adopted networked AV standard worldwide, to transport uncompressed AV signals over 10GbE Ethernet networks. DVIGear will also demonstrate a host of other powerful AV signal distribution products at the show.

SDVoE Technology: The New Era of AV Connectivity, Part of a Global Trend

The migration to AV-over-IP distribution is part of the larger trend employing Ethernet connectivity across all technology-based industries. With decades of industry experience and global acceptance, Ethernet is now the dominant standard for device connectivity worldwide. Evidence of this trend is clear in the Professional Audio market, which has widely adopted network-based signal transport technology. It is both natural and inevitable that the Professional AV market will follow a similar course to realize the enormous benefits made possible by the transition to AV-over-IP technology.

While the transition to AV-over-IP is rapidly advancing, confusion has abounded as various manufacturers have been touting their own proprietary implementations. Until recently, it was unclear what standard could meet and exceed the needs of the ProAV marketplace. As the most powerful and most widely adopted networked AV standard in the industry, the SDVoE Alliance has emerged as the only clear solution. DVIGear has joined the SDVoE Alliance as a contributing AV connectivity manufacturer. DVIGear's award-winning DisplayNet family of products employs SDVoE technology to distribute uncompressed AV signals up to 4K (UHD) over standard 10GbE Ethernet network technology.

DisplayNet DN-200 Series: The Next Generation of AV-over-IP

In 2015, DVIGear first debuted its award-winning line of DisplayNet uncompressed AV-over-IP products. Now at ISE 2017, DVIGear will introduce the next major advancement in its AV-over-IP product line: the DisplayNet DN-200 Series. The DN"'200 Series dramatically expands the feature set of its predecessor by adding support for resolutions up to 4K /60p (4:4:4) with 8-bit color, or 4K /60p (4:2:0) with 10-bit color (HDR). Furthermore, the DN-200 Series includes an HDMI 2.0 input that fully supports HDCP 2.2, plus a DisplayPort 1.2 input as well as support for High Speed USB 2.0 (480 Mbps.). A powerful scaling engine has been added in both the transmitter and receiver units that enables MultiViewer applications and more robust Video Wall capabilities, as well as full seamless switching regardless of input resolution. The DN-200 Series is available in two models that support either CAT-X twisted pair cables or signal distribution over fiber optic media using industry standard SFP+ optical modules. Both models will be available in Q2.2017.

The DisplayNet Manager' Software has been re-built from the ground up to be a completely web-based client. The software communicates with the DisplayNet Server' (DNS-200) via a built-in API, which then distributes commands to the DisplayNet devices on the network. This new architecture dramatically enhances user experience, flexibility, and allows new features to be rolled out much more rapidly in order to support customer needs.

"Cleary, the ProAV industry is rapidly transitioning to AV-over-IP technology," said Steven Barlow, President of DVIGear, "with the introduction of the DN-200 Series hardware and software, our DisplayNet product line is continuing to lead this transition."

Other Featured Products on Display at ISE 2017

In addition to DisplayNet, DVIGear will also be exhibiting a host of other AV connectivity solutions. The new MultiPort 4K Fiber Optic Extenders (DVI-7340 / DVI-7341) are high-performance, cost-effective extenders designed to meet and exceed even the most demanding system requirements. These extenders support multiple signals such as uncompressed HDMI or DVI, embedded audio, balanced or unbalanced external audio, bidirectional IR, RS-232 and Ethernet using a single fiber optic cable. They support HDMI with embedded audio as well as independently routed balanced audio signal extension. They extend HDMI v1.4 (HDCP compliant) signals with flawless image quality at resolutions up to 3840x2160 /30p (4:4:4) and 3840x2160 /60p (4:2:0). 3x EDID modes are provided: Pass-through, Learn, and Factory Default. The units support distances cable distances of up to 1,000 ft. (300 m) with or without HDCP. In applications where HDCP support is not needed, these extenders support optical links up to 1.2 miles (2 km). The DVI-7340 and DVI-7341 are shipping now at $1,350 (USD) list price per set.

The new 4K HDMI Fiber Optic Extender (DVI-7317) is a high performance, ultra-compact 4K Optical Extender that transmits high resolution HDMI signals over extreme distances using a single fiber optic cable. It supports HDMI v1.4 (HDCP compliant) signals with resolutions up to 3840x2160 /30p (4:4:4) and 3840x2160 /60p (4:2:0) over cable distances of up to 1,000 ft.

(~ 300 m). The DVI-7317 is expected to begin shipping Q2.2017 at a list price of $698 (USD) per set.

DVIGear has also added a new Power Distribution Unit to its lineup. Both the new +5 VDC model (DVI-7525-PDU) and the existing +12 VDC model (DVI-7520-PDU) and are engineered from the ground up for 24/7 mission critical applications. These units offer an unprecedented level of reliability with an MTBF of greater than 220,000 hours. The units each have an overall power reserve of 200 watts as well as 8x outputs. Each output is rated for 25 watts. These features allow system designers and facility managers to optimize power management through more efficient use of rack space, which makes these units ideal solutions for a wide range of professional applications. Both the DVI-7520-PDU and DVI-7525-PDU are shipping now at a list price of $450 (USD) each.

The 4K MultiViewer Switcher / Scaler (DVI-3580a) has been named a 2017 InAVation Awards Technology Finalist. This high-performance unit is an ideal solution for system designers and facility managers facing uncertain requirements from presenters that need AV signal distribution for a diverse range of source devices, resolutions and signal formats. It accepts up to seven (7) video inputs: 4x HDMI (or DVI), 2x DP, and 1x RGB/YPbPr Analog (VGA). It includes a powerful scaling engine supporting input resolutions up to 4K /60p, user-selectable output resolutions up to 3840x2160 /30p, as well as seamless switching. Two mirrored outputs are included: 1x HDMI and 1x HDBaseT' (with POH). This MultiViewer can simultaneously display up to 4x video signals with resolutions up to 4K, which are displayed in seven (7) possible layouts. Advanced audio capabilities are included such as audio embedding, de-embedded audio outputs, and lip-sync correction. The DVI-3580a may be controlled via LAN (built-in Web GUI or Telnet), RS-232, IR Remote, and the Front Panel. These powerful features enable the unit to be seamlessly integrated into any ProAV system. The DVI-3580a is shipping now at $2,195 (USD) list price.

DVIGear will be exhibiting its comprehensive suite of AV connectivity solutions at ISE 2017 in Hall 1 at Stand 1-F70.

About DVIGear

Founded in 1999, DVIGear is a leading supplier of Digital Connectivity Solutions for a wide range of professional display applications. Located in Marietta, Georgia, USA, DVIGear offers an extensive portfolio of high performance digital video distribution products including: DisplayNet AV signal distribution over 10GbE Ethernet Systems, Switchers, Splitters, Extenders, Converters, Scalers, as well as long-length copper and optical cables. For more information, visit DVIGear.com and DisplayNet.com. Follow us on LinkedIn.

DVIGear, DVIGear & Design, DisplayNet and DisplayNet & Design are trademarks of DVIGear, Inc. and may not be used without the prior written permission of DVIGear, Inc. SDVoE is a trademark of the SDVoE Alliance. HDBaseT' is a trademark of the HDBaseT Alliance. © 2017 DVIGear, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Contact: Joseph Barbier /+1.770.421.6699 /Joseph.Barbier@DVIGear.com

DVIGear Logo • DisplayNet Logo • DN-200 Series • DisplayNet Server'

DVI-7340 / DVI-7341 • DVI-7317 • DVI-7520-PDU / DVI-7525-PDU • DVI-3580a





