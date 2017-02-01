Concentrated Solar Power (CSP) Market Report 2017-2027

LONDON, February 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Revenue Forecasts ($m) by Technology (Parabolic Trough (PT), Linear Fresnel Reflector (FR), Solar Tower (ST) and Solar Dish (SD)) and Geography (United States, Spain, Australia, China, India, Morocco, South Africa, Chile, Saudi Arabia, UAE, the Rest of the World); Including Analysis of Leading CSP/ Photovoltaic (PV) Companies
The latest energy report from business intelligence provider visiongain offers comprehensive analysis of the global concentrated solar power (CSP) market. Visiongain assesses that the CSP market will generate revenues of $30.83bn in 2017.
The Concentrated Solar Power Market Report 2017-2027 responds to your need for definitive market data
In this brand new report you find 134 in-depth tables, charts and graphs all unavailable elsewhere.
The 145 page report provides clear detailed insight into the global concentrated solar power market. Discover the key drivers and challenges affecting the market.
Report Scope
The report delivers considerable added value by revealing:
• How is the Concentrated Solar Power market evolving?
- See market forecasts from 2017-2027 globally, regionally and by CSP technology
• How will each Concentrated Solar Power submarket segment grow over the forecast period and how much Sales will these submarkets account for in 2027? Which technologies will prevail and how will these shifts be responded to?
- Parabolic Trough (PT
- Linear Fresnel Reflector (FR)
- Solar Tower (ST)
- Solar Dish (SD)
• What is driving and restraining Concentrated Solar Power market dynamics?
• Which leading national Concentrated Solar Power market will develop the most over the forecast period?
- United States
- Spain
- Australia
- China
- India
- Morocco
- South Africa
- Chile
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of the World
• Who are the leading CSP players and what are their prospects over the forecast period?
- Abengoa Solar S.A.
- Acciona S.A.
- Areva Solar
- Bright Source Energy Inc.
- eSolar Inc.
- GDF SUEZ/Engie
- NextEra Energy Resources LLC
- SCHOTT Solar AG
- Solar Millennium AG
- SolarReserve LLC
- TSK Flagsol Engineering GmbH
• How will political and regulatory factors influence regional Concentrated Solar Power markets and submarkets?
• PEST analysis of the major political, economic, social and technological aspects impacting the market
• Conclusions and recommendations which will aid decision-making
Who should read this report?
• Anyone within the concentrated solar power market.
• Business development managers
• Marketing managers
• Technologists
• Suppliers
• Investors
• Banks
• Government agencies
• Contractors
Companies Mentioned in this Report:
