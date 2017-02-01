CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 02/01/17 -- The 2017 Gordie Howe C.A.R.E.S. Pro-Am Hockey Tournament returns this spring and will take place April 7 to 9, 2017 at Winsport Arenas. All proceeds from the event will be directed to the Gordie Howe C.A.R.E.S. Society's Centre for Alzheimer's Research and Education.

The Gordie Howe Center for Dementia Care will be hosted in the state-of-the-art seniors community, The Manor Village at Fish Creek, overlooking Fish Creek Provincial Park. This facility will have both independent and assisted living, in addition to specialized memory care neighbourhoods and is anticipated to open in 2018. Gordie Howe C.A.R.E.S. will provide much needed educational and research opportunities, as well as dementia day support program offered to the public.

The tournament will feature many returning and new NHL alumni including Bryan Trottier, Marty McSorley, Gary Roberts, Joe Nieuwendyk with special guests Mark Howe, Marty Howe, Murray Howe and Cathy Howe. These former NHLers together with the children of the late Gordie Howe will assist us in celebrating the life of Mr. Hockey both on and off the ice while assisting in cause near and dear to Gordie's heart, Alzheimer's and other related Dementias. This world-class event brings local amateur hockey players together with their NHL Alumni for a fun filled weekend focused on raising funds in support of Alzheimer's and Dementia awareness and research.

To participate, teams must raise a minimum of $25,000 and draft order of NHL players is subsequently determined based on fundraising rankings. Current numbers suggest that over 40,000 Albertans suffer from some form of Dementia and these numbers will continue to grow. Despite these alarming statistics, new initiatives in Calgary and the surrounding area are positioning the Gordie Howe C.A.R.E.S. Society to support this ever-increasing population in new and innovative ways.

"We are excited to work with the Gordie Howe C.A.R.E.S. Society's Centre for Alzheimer's Research and Education as well as the extraordinary roster of NHL legends that will be joining us in April to raise funds that will go in support of the programs to be provided through Gordie Howe C.A.R.E.S." said Allan Klassen, Senior Vice President, Housing Brookfield Residential and Executive Chair of Gordie Howe C.A.R.E.S. "This will be an unforgettable weekend for hockey fans and Calgarians alike as we celebrate Mr. Hockey and raise funds and awareness for Alzheimer's and Dementia."

The weekend will kick-off with a luncheon at the Westin Calgary on Friday, April 7 where the business community and hockey enthusiasts will get a taste of the Pro-Am action. The luncheon will include unforgettable never seen before Howe family videos, and untold stories, as well as a Hot Stove Lounge featuring hockey legends, while enhancing public awareness and understanding of Alzheimer's and Dementia.

For more information and the full list of participating NHL alumni, please visit www.gordiehowecaresproam.com.

Contacts:

Leslie Gallacher

Power Play Consulting

519-573-8075

leslie.gallacher@shaw.ca



