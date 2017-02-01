sprite-preloader
Mittwoch, 01.02.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 555 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

4,691 Euro		-0,05
-1,05 %
WKN: A1H5ZE ISIN: CA77519R1029 Ticker-Symbol: 16R 
Aktie:
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ROGERS SUGAR INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ROGERS SUGAR INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ROGERS SUGAR INC
ROGERS SUGAR INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ROGERS SUGAR INC4,691-1,05 %