VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 02/01/17 -- Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI) (TSX: RSI) will be holding a conference call to discuss their 2017 first quarter results on Wednesday, February 1st, 2017 at 17:30 (Eastern Time).

The conference call will be chaired by Mr. John Holliday, Chief Executive Officer and Ms. Manon Lacroix, Vice President, Finance.

If you wish to participate, please dial 1-877-223-4471. A recording of the conference call will be accessible shortly after the conference, by dialing 1-800-585-8367, access code 51956467#. This recording will be available until February 8, 2017.

www.lanticinc.com

Contacts:

Manon Lacroix

Vice President, Finance

(514) 940-4350

www.lanticinc.com



