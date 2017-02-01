VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 02/01/17 -- Vinergy Resources Ltd. ("Vinergy" or the "Company") (CSE: VIN)(CSE: VIN.CN)(OTCQB: VNNYF), a cannabis technology company, is pleased to announce that its common shares will commence trading on the OTCQB Venture Marketplace under the symbol "VNNYF" effective at the market open on February 1, 2017. Vinergy's common shares are also quoted on the TSX Venture Exchange.

"The OTCQB listing increases accessibility and visibility with U.S investors and more efficient access to our Company's information for their investment decisions," said Mr. Glen Macdonald, CEO of Vinergy. "We anticipate that, over time, our shareholders should benefit from the increased exposure, broadening of our shareholder base and improved liquidity."

OTC Markets Group Inc., located in New York, N.Y., operates the world's largest electronic interdealer quotation system for broker deals to trade over 10,000 securities no listed on any other US stock exchange. North American and international investors investors can now trade, find news current financial disclosure and real time level 2 quotes for Vinergy at www.otcmarkets.com.

