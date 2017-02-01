Industry Veteran to Lead Expansion in Fast-Growing Marketplace



STAMFORD, Conn., 2017-02-01 14:56 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Navigators Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVG) announced today the appointment of Jacob Ingerslev to the newly created position of Global Practice Leader for Cyber Liability.



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7b923192-5cfe-424f-b1c5-346d8 a31740f



Mr. Ingerslev will be responsible for leading Navigators' Cyber Liability practice, including product development, line management and advancement of the company's global cyber initiative. He will focus on further enhancing the company's suite of cyber and technology insurance products and expanding their reach to the various marketplaces in which Navigators operates globally. Mr. Ingerslev will report to Vincent C. Tizzio, President of U.S. Insurance, and Michael J. Casella, President of International Insurance.



"As the economy has become increasingly interconnected, so have the cyber exposures of single-country and multinational corporations," commented Mr. Tizzio. "Under Jacob's leadership, the Navigators global cyber initiative will combine the strength of our global presence with our commitment to providing tailored solutions for nuanced insurance needs, helping insureds manage their risk wherever they operate and face potential cyber liability exposure."



Mr. Casella added, "Cyber risks are uniquely borderless, both in terms of geographic reach and how these exposures fit into traditional risk-transfer products. Jacob's experience and expertise make him uniquely qualified to manage our growth in this fast-growing marketplace, and to deliver deep perspective and significant value to the clients we serve."



Mr. Ingerslev most recently served as an advisor to global cyber security software provider Symantec. He has held leadership positions at CNA, Chubb, Zurich and Gerling Scandanavia. Mr. Ingerslev received a Master of Laws degree from Aarhus University in Denmark, where he began his insurance career.



