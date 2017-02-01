IKEA, the world's leading home furnishings retailer, today announced that when its new IKEA Burbank store opens on February 8, it will recognize loyal, enthusiastic customers by giving away thousands of dollars in gift cards and merchandise including an iconic LANDSKRONA sofa for each of the first 26 adults in line, and a POANG armchair for the next 100. Other highlights include a mystery envelope containing either a gift card or buy-one-get-one free food item, and a chance for 10 customers to win $1,000. Customers may begin lining up at 6 a.m. PST on Wednesday, February 8 3 hours before the store's opening at 9 a.m. PST. Burbank Mayor Jess Talamantes and store manager Jeff O'Shaughnessy will officially open the store.

The 456,000 square-foot New IKEA Burbank, and its 1,700 parking spaces, is located on 22 acres west of San Fernando Boulevard and south of Providencia Avenue less than one mile from the company's oldest store in the Western United States. (The original IKEA Burbank store which opened in 1990 at 242,000 SF will be closing its doors permanently on Saturday night, February 4, 2017.) The new Burbank store reflects the unique architectural design for which IKEA is known worldwide, and includes a rooftop solar array consistent with the solar presence at 90% of U.S. IKEA locations, as well as six electric vehicle charging stations, and in addition to selling only LED lighting LED fixtures for use inside and outside the building.

The February 8 ceremony also will include IKEA Burbank's four current coworkers who have been at IKEA since the original store opened 26 years ago raising the U.S. and California flags, and Honorary Swedish Consul General for California Barbro Osher raising the Swedish flag. Individual store coworkers will sing the American National anthem and "America the Beautiful," and representatives from SWEA will sing the Swedish National anthem prior to opening remarks. Entertainment for customers waiting in line will begin at 6 a.m. PST. "Just as this New IKEA Burbank store will offer an enhanced way of shopping for the home, we want customers waiting in line to visit our new, bigger store to enjoy the unique experience too," said Jeff O'Shaughnessy, IKEA Burbank store manager. Store visitors will have opportunities to enjoy benefits from the grand opening of the New IKEA Burbank, including:

Wednesday, February 8, 2017

The first 26 adults (18 older) in the New IKEA Burbank on February 8, 2017 will receive a free LANDSKRONA sofa, in honor of the 26-year IKEA presence in Burbank. Take a Seat (And We Mean Take It!) The next 100 adults (18 older) in the New IKEA Burbank on February 8, 2017 will receive a free POÄNG armchair.

- The first 100 children (17 younger) in the New IKEA Burbank on February 8, 2017 will receive a free FAMNIG heart-shaped soft toy. Pick a Card, Any Card The first 2,500 adults (18 older) in the New IKEA Burbank on February 8, 2017 will receive a random prize envelope with Gift Cards ranging from $10 to $250, or a "Buy One, Get One Free" cinnamon bun, hotdog or soft-serve frozen yogurt voucher.

The first 100 adults (18 older) bringing proof to the New IKEA Burbank on February 8, 2017 their birthday is the same as the store's will receive a gift card for $52, reflecting twice the length of time since IKEA Burbank opened 26 years ago. Enter our Home, Enter to Win - From February 8 through February 12, 2017, visitors to the New IKEA Burbank may enter a drawing to win one of ten $1,000 IKEA Gift Cards through the IKEA FAMILY loyalty program. IKEA is matching the prizes (a total of $10,000) with a donation of home furnishings to Family Service Agency of Burbank, a local organization that treats the mental and emotional well-being of children, adults and families suffering silently.

In addition to this contribution reflecting the new store's aim of providing home furnishings to people in need, IKEA also is donating furnishings for the bedrooms, dining rooms and living rooms to 18 shelters/transitional homes in the area with products remaining from the original store.

In the meantime, though, the New IKEA Burbank will welcome loyal, enthusiastic customers in the brand new building.

ADDITIONAL OFFERS AT THE NEW IKEA BURBANK

The New IKEA Burbank is a fun day out for the family with:

Småland, a supervised children's play area (for children 37"-54" in height) that replicates the look of a typical Swedish farmhouse and forest;

Additional play areas throughout the store, offering activities for kids shopping with parents;

A "Children's IKEA" area in the Showroom that also offers fun, interactive play; and

Attention-to-detail amenities such as family-friendly parking, strollers and baby care rooms.

No shopping on an empty stomach at the New IKEA Burbank because:

The IKEA Restaurant opens 30 minutes earlier than the store for a full hot breakfast, including scrambled eggs, potatoes and turkey sausage for only $1.00.

The 600-seat restaurant also offers a diverse menu featuring lunch, dinner, snacks and dessert, including Swedish specialties such as the popular IKEA Swedish meatballs (as well as chicken or veggie versions), seafood plates, pasta, chicken, salads, sandwiches, and vegetarian dishes too.

Menu choices for kids include a child's portion of Swedish meatballs, chicken fingers or macaroni and cheese, while baby food and bibs are available for even younger visitors.

The Swedish Food Market offers Swedish delicacies, snacks and treats, and frozen Swedish meatballs (the same ones available in the Restaurant) to purchase and then prepare at home.

The Exit Bistro serves hot dogs, pizza, cinnamon buns, frozen yogurt, sundaes and beverages.

The New IKEA Burbank shopping conveniences include:

Free design appointments with a furnishings consultant;

IKEA catalogs, measuring tape, pencils, store maps, yellow shopping bags and 3 types of carts;

Same-day shopping satisfaction with products in easy-to-transport flat-pack boxes that benefit the customer and the environment;

30 checkout lanes to ensure efficient customer purchasing;

Warehouse picking, home-delivery, assembly, and kitchen planning and installation services; and

2017 IKEA Catalogs, focused on how food-related activities help bring people together through everyday life in and around the kitchen.

There are 392 IKEA stores in 48 countries, including 43 in the U.S. Since its 1943 founding in Sweden, IKEA has offered home furnishings of good design and function at low prices so the majority of people can afford them. IKEA has been included in rankings of "Best Companies to Work For" and, as further investment in its coworkers, has raised its own minimum wage twice in two years. IKEA incorporates sustainability into day-to-day business and supports initiatives that benefit children and the environment. For more information see IKEA-USA.com, @IKEAUSA, @IKEAUSANews, or IKEAUSA on Facebook, YouTube, Instagram and Pinterest.

