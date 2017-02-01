Regulatory News:

AREVA (Paris:AREVA):

The Japan Institute of Plant Maintenance has awarded AREVA La Hague the JIPM "Award for TPM Excellence Category A". The official award ceremony will be held in March in Kyoto, Japan.

This internationally recognized prize is awarded to companies in recognition of their commitment to an industrial performance approach known as Total Productive Management (TPM). The "Award for TPM Excellence Category A" label is the first of five levels of recognition granted by the JIPM.

Deployed on the AREVA La Hague site since 2008, TPM is based on identifying tasks that do not offer any added value for customers and on the methodical implementation of improvement projects to reduce or eliminate such tasks.

In addition to the improvements seen in quality and performance, this prize is also a reward for the team effort put in to deploy TPM, define priority actions, follow them up and provide associated training.

The La Hague site now has over 100 certified improvement project leaders and more than 500 members of staff trained in the TPM method.

AREVA La Hague was one of the two European companies singled out for an award among the 40 winners of the 2016 Award for "TPM Excellence Category A". The AREVA MELOX site, located in the Gard (France) and part of the Recycling Business Unit, received this award in April 2014.

Pascal Aubret, Senior Executive Vice President, Recycling Business Unit, declared: "AREVA La Hague seeks to achieve operational excellence while maintaining the highest safety standards. I will be proud to represent the site in Japan to receive this award which is recognition of our teams' commitment. We are going to continue to work on this front to help make AREVA La Hague an international benchmark for industry".

