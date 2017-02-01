RESTON, VA -- (Marketwired) -- 02/01/17 -- Cloudistics, an on-premises cloud computing company, announced today the availability of Cloudistics Ignite 3.0 software, offering additional features, functionality and performance enhancements for simpler, faster deployment and management of applications. Over the past quarter, Cloudistics saw record growth in revenue and has made great strides in growing its customer and partner base, scaling customer deployments, adding strategic headcount, and expanding internationally.

The Ignite software powers and controls the Cloudistics on-premises cloud platform, delivering mid-market and enterprise customers the same experience and functionality of the public cloud in a simple, plug-and-play and high performance on-premises appliance.

"We love the flexibility, scalability, and the ease-of-use of the public cloud but we can't store sensitive data outside our datacenter," said Jon Halseth, manager, Information Technology for the Atlanta Hawks. "Cloudistics provided us with a simple-to-use and secure platform that gave us the best of public cloud with control over our data."

Cloudistics Ignite is the first product to deliver on the promise to converge everything, network, storage, compute and virtualization into a unified software-defined appliance that is all managed from the cloud.

"Users of first generation Hyperconverged platforms know the limitations they have in performance, scalability, and networking and how these deficiencies can effect application performance," said Sean Remnant, Chief Strategy Officer of Ignition Technologies, a channel solutions provider. "Cloudistics solves a lot of problems for our customers by delivering a high performance, extremely easy-to-use, independently scalable platform, perfect for running enterprise applications, or as an on-premises public cloud alternative. All this is a small plug-and-play footprint -- very impressive."

"We are delighted that more and more customers are adopting Cloudistics as they transform to an on-premises cloud computing model and continue to move away from the escalating economics of the public cloud," said Najaf Husain, CEO and Founder of Cloudistics. "Building on a product that was recently named one of '10 Coolest Hyper-Converged Products of 2016,' Ignite's expanded set of features are designed to deliver to our customers the best features, functionality and performance that they demand."

New Cloudistics Ignite 3.0 updates include:

Composable cloud. Now you can dynamically assemble exact amount of resources from federated pools to run your workloads, get a unified view of utilization and consumption and pay for only what you use. Ignite scales in real-time without re-architecting or disrupting applications.





Flex DR (Disaster Recovery). Setup and ready-to-use disaster recovery that is the industry's simplest -- enable DR for an application within three clicks. Flex DR includes manual and automatic snapshots with marketplace integration, stateless revert, site-to-site replication and tiered snapshot retention.





Federated Flash Storage. Increased performance and improvements in snapshot performance and capacity, which allows faster ingestion and computation for today's big data and containerized applications.





Web Services. Control the Cloudistics on-premises cloud from existing scripts tools and utilities. It also enables the quick deployment and orchestration of your applications.





Native Container Support. Provides support for Docker and Kubernetes. You can deploy, run and scale container-based applications including those that need to persist or share data -- which is a significant competitive advantage.





Built-in Application Marketplace. An industry first for on-premises cloud, Ignite delivers ready-to-run, reusable, pre-built application and Docker Zone VMs that includes preconfigured and optimized images to make deploying applications as easy as point and click. Includes Microsoft®, VDI, Splunk®, Docker®, MapR® and Hortonworks®.





Versatile cloud platform. Includes high-availability, oversubscription and hot-plug support for CPU, memory and storage.





The Ignite 3.0 release has been rolled out to users of the Cloudistics platform.

Last month, Business Insider recognized Cloudistics as one of "38 enterprise startups that will boom in 2017, according to VC investors."

About Cloudistics

Cloudistics, an on-premises cloud computing company, delivers a complete public cloud experience with composable on-premises infrastructures to medium and large enterprises. Its software-defined technology natively converges network, storage, compute, virtualization, and management into a single platform to drive unprecedented simplicity in the datacenter. Customers can start with a base infrastructure and scale to multi-site and multi-geo infrastructures with predictable economics and performance. With open and secure virtual networking, elastic storage, application orchestration and SaaS management, Cloudistics is the blueprint for application-optimized on-premise cloud infrastructures. Learn more at www.cloudistics.com or follow @cloudistics on Twitter.

