Best German Businesses Honoured at Exclusive European Business Awards Event in Berlin

BERLIN, February 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The best businesses from Germany were honoured at an exclusive event last night at the British Embassy in Berlin, for The European Business Awards sponsored by RSM.

(Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/463738/German_National_Champions.jpg )

The 32 firms were chosen by a panel of independent judges, including senior businesses and academic leaders, to be 'National Champions' in Europe's largest business competition.

At the event attendees had the chance to speak to leading businesses in their field and hear from guest speakers including the British Ambassador Sir Sebastian Wood and Dr Warner Popkes, Chairman of RSM Germany.

British Ambassador Sir Sebastian Wood said: "The European Business Awards showcase exceptional talent and capability from the European business community. We were delighted to host the German National Champions at the British Embassy in Berlin in their 10th year - they set a benchmark for business success."

Lead sponsor RSM, is the sixth largest network of independent audit, tax and consulting firms worldwide, and has supported the European Business Awards since its inception.

Jean Stephens, CEO of RSM said: "The National Champions are stand-out leaders, demonstrating businesses tenacity and commercial excellence. These companies will lead the way forward bringing growth and prosperity across the continent and beyond. I would like to congratulate them all and wish them luck in the coming rounds."

In the next round, the National Champions are taking part in the Public Vote, which opened on 9 January at http://www.businessawardseurope.com. Category winners and the overall winner of the public vote will be announced at the Gala Final in May 2017.

The European Business Awards was set up to support the development of a stronger and more successful business community throughout Europe. This year it engaged with over 33,000 businesses from 34 countries.

Further information about the National Champions and the Awards can be found at http://www.businessawardseurope.com and http://www.rsm.global

About the European Business Awards:

The European Business Awards' primary purpose is to support the development of a stronger and more successful business community throughout Europe.

For all citizens of Europe, prosperity, social and healthcare systems are reliant on businesses creating an even stronger, more innovative, successful, international and ethical business community - one that forms the beating heart of an increasingly globalised economy.

The European Business Awards programme serves the European business community in three ways:

• It celebrates and endorses individuals' and organisations' success

• It provides and promotes examples of excellence for the business community to aspire to

• It engages with the European business community to create debate on key issues

The European Business Awards is now in its 10th year. This year it engaged with over 33,000 businesses from 34 countries. Last year's public vote generated over 227,000 votes from across Europe. Sponsors and partners include RSM, ELITE and PR Newswire.

http://www.businessawardseurope.com.

