

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - US President Donald Trump's nomination of Neil Gorsuch as the new Supreme Court judge faces stiff resistance from leading Democrats.



Trump made the much awaited nomination Tuesday to fill a Supreme Court seat that remained vacant for nearly a year following the death of conservative Antonin Scalia.



Gorsuch, a 49-year-old federal appeals court judge on the 10th Circuit, is the youngest Supreme Court nominee in a quarter century.



'Based on the long and well-established record of Judge Neil Gorsuch, I will oppose his nomination,' Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren tweeted immediately after the announcement.



She alleged that Trump selected his nominee from a list drawn up by far right activist groups that were financed by big business interests.



'We don't need another justice who spends his time looking out for those with money and influence,' according to Warren.



House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi called it a very bad decision, well outside the mainstream of American legal thought.



Republican National Committee (RNC) Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel responded to Democratic opposition by saying that Democrats who plan on obstructing President Trump's choice are only scheming to deprive the American people of their rightful voice on the nation's highest court.



Neil Gorsuch's sterling track record of faithfully interpreting the Constitution, protecting individual rights, and ensuring limited government is complemented by his discerning approach to every case and a high personal integrity, said the Republican party chief.



