cieTrade.net Introduces Inventory Control & Material Processing for the Cloud

STAMFORD, Connecticut, Feb. 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --cieTrade Systems Inc., a global provider of business software for paper stock brokers, scrap dealers, and recyclers has announced the addition of Inventory Control, Material Processing, and Barcoding Scanning features to their recently launched cloud software.

Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cJkh_EP3bkM&t=31s

Their new Inventory module offers a perfect solution for commodities such paper stock rolls/sheets or recycled material, giving users the capability to track material, either in bulk lots or as individual items, with each product having its own unique weight and attributes. cieTrade.net uses an actual (landed) cost valuation for accurate gross profit reporting, provides traceability for quality assurance, claims handling, and calculates commission. Material processing and paper converting operations are supported with a new Converting module that includes barcode scanning, yield loss tracking, and can capitalize production costs into your output stock or finished goods. It also allows warehouse storage charges or other costs to be applied to existing inventory for accurate valuations.

According to Udom Motayasiri, Vice President at cieTrade, "Our initial goal with cieTrade.net was to provide an affordable industry-specific software solution that would help brokers and exporters control margins and improve business insight. We did this with a unique design that intuitively matches purchases and expenses directly with commodity sales so that brokers can easily see their actual costs, sales, and margins.Now, with our new Inventory module, we've extended this vital capability beyond trading by providing landed cost valuations, cost allocation tools, and the ability to track individual inventory items, which are critical capabilities that are often missing from other cloud inventory solutions."

Prices start at $375/month for a three user subscription. To request a demo, please call (203) 323-0074 or visit cieTrade.net. To see a short product video of these features, click here.

About cieTrade Systems

cieTrade is a leading provider of business management and inventory control software for recycling companies, scrap brokers, pulp and paper traders, worldwide.Their solutions help business maximize productivity and performance with improved organization, built-in workflow features and analytics for greater insight and decision making. Their strength is leveraging their substantial experience in the forest products and recycling industries to provide their customers with best practices and business solutions to help them become more competitive.

Learn more about cieTrade at http://www.cietrade.com. Follow cieTrade on LinkedIn, YouTube, Facebook, and Google+.

Media Contact: Emily Ott, 1-203-323-0074, emily@cietrade.com