Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc

A copy of the 2016 Annual Report and the AGM Form of Proxy have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM

Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries

1 February 2017

End

Legal Entity Identifier 213800GZ9WC73A92Q326