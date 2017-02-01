Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 1, 2017) - Alto Ventures Ltd. (TSXV: ATV) ("Alto") is pleased to announce the start of a Reverse Circulation (RC) drilling program on the GEFA claims immediately adjacent to the Pikoo diamond discovery (see Figure 1). The program will test several high priority diamond targets identified from Alto's 2015 high resolution aeromagnetic survey that are interpreted to be consistent with kimberlite intrusions. The aeromagnetic targets are up-ice from Kimberlite Indicator Mineral (KIM) dispersion trains delineated during the 2014 glacial till sampling program. The drilling is helicopter supported and is scheduled to start immediately.

During its 2014 glacial till sampling program Alto identified multiple KIM dispersion trains containing Cr-pyrope garnets, Mg-ilmenites and chromites (see Figure 1). One of the KIM trains on the eastern half of GEFA features an eclogite garnet comparable to most eclogite inclusions in diamond (see Alto news release dated January 22, 2015). This dispersion train also includes a chromite similar to chromite inclusions in diamond, Cr-pyrope garnet, Mg-ilmenites (picroilmenites) and a second orange garnet comparable to Cr-poor megacrysts (a distinctive component of some kimberlites). Additional KIM grains were recovered in samples collected from the western half of the GEFA property. High resolution airborne magnetic surveys were flown in 2015 using 50 m flight line separation plus several areas where the line spacing was reduced to 25 m. The surveys have delineated numerous magnetic anomalies that are interpreted to be related to kimberlite intrusions (see Alto Ventures news release dated February 26, 2015).

Alto is working to earn a 60% interest in the 13,150 ha property by completing an aggregate $750,000 in exploration work and making cash payments totaling $60,000 before July 20, 2017. To date, Alto has completed exploration work totaling approximately $515,000 and paid $25,000 in cash.

Alto's President, Mike Koziol, P. Geo. is a qualified person under the provisions of National Instrument 43-101 and approves the technical data and conclusions in this news release.