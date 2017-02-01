Bet.PT Launches With SBTech Casino Package to Complement Award-Winning Sportsbook

LONDON, February 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

SBTech-powered Portuguese sports betting operator Bet.PT has announced the launch of a range of casino slots and table games supplied by iSoftBet.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160201/327805LOGO )



Bet.PT's journey from start-up to being the Portuguese market's biggest sports betting operator has been driven by technology from SBTech, the first and still the only B2B provider to supply a licensed sportsbook in the Portuguese regulated market.

The launch of casino for Bet.PT will complement the industry-leading SBTech sportsbook with an offering of over 30 casino games, including Neon Reels, 24[TM]and Paranormal Activity[TM].

This state-of-the-art entertainment portfolio by iSoftBet will provide Bet.PT's customers with seamless gameplay on leading casino titles, while the company will benefit from the unique player analytics and cross-selling capabilities of the Chameleon360 iGaming platform, enabling it to manage and market to its players across multiple channels from a single console.

Bet.PTCEORicardo Silvasaid: "I am pleased to confirm the next stage in the Bet.PT success story, as we offer our ever-growing customer base a truly comprehensive online betting experience. SBTech's sportsbook has been instrumental in our growth so far, and I'm anticipating great things from our new range of iSoftBet casino products, all of which are defined by the same high standards of user experience and reliability.

iSoftBet's Managing Director, Nir Elbazadded: "As one of the world's top developers of innovative iGaming products with broad appeal, this agreement represents a key component of our growth strategy, enabling us to provide the industry's finest casino games to Portugal's leading sports betting operator."

Richard Carter, CEO of SBTech, commented: "Our partnership with Bet.PT has been highly successful and I expect this to be further strengthened with the company's launch into the Portuguese casino market with iSoftBet content, alongside our award-winning sportsbook. This deal cements SBTech's status as the world's foremost provider of all-round iGaming solutions to leading operators in regulated markets."

About Bet.PT

Bet.PT is a leading online sports betting operator in the regulated Portuguese market. It offers unbeatable sports event coverage and choice of bet types, as well as industry-leading Live Betting and a wide range of features and promotions.

Contact: marketing@betcorporate.com

https://www.bet.pt/

About iSoftBet

One of the world's leading online and mobile casino games suppliers, iSoftBet provides products to many of the industry's largest and most successful iGaming operators. Certified in Italy, Spain, Belgium, Portugal, Alderney and the UK, the company's portfolio features a wide range of unique video bonus slot machines, branded content licensed by global TV and film studios, and an unrivalled selection of titles optimised for smartphone and tablet.

Contact: sales@isoftbet.com

http://www.isoftbet.com/

About SBTech:

SBTech is an industry-leading provider of fully managed and semi-managed sports betting solutions and services in regulated markets, thanks to the world-class coverage of its sportsbook, unrivalled multi award-winning in-play betting, complete Omni-channel solution and its innovative and uniquely configurable Chameleon360 iGaming Platform.

http://www.sbtech.com