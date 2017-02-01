

WOLFSBURG (dpa-AFX) - Volkswagen AG (VKW.L, VLKAF.PK, VOW.BE) said Wednesday that it has agreed to pay about $1.2 billion in compensation to owners of about 78,000 3.0-liter diesel vehicles affected by the company's emissions scandal in the U.S. The plan includes a buyback as well as repair program.



Volkswagen said it will begin the 3.0-liter TDI settlement program as soon as the court grants final approval to the settlement agreements. At the earliest, the company expects the approval will occur in May 2017.



The proposed settlement applies to all 3.0-liter TDI V6 diesel engine vehicles that Volkswagen, Audi, or Porsche marketed or sold in the U.S. for model years 2009 through 2016.



Under the settlement program, Volkswagen said that all eligible owners and lessees of affected vehicles will receive cash payments. The terms of settlement are different for two generations of the diesel engines.



The company will recall and repair, free of charge to the customer, about 58,000 affected 2013-2016 model year Volkswagen, Audi and Porsche 3.0-liter TDI V6 vehicles to bring them into compliance with the emissions standards to which they were originally certified. This will be done if an appropriate emissions compliant repair is approved by U.S. regulators.



Volkswagen will also buy back or offer trade-in credit of equal value for, or terminate the leases of, about 20,000 eligible 2009-2012 model year Volkswagen and Audi 3.0L TDI V6 vehicles.



If approved by U.S. regulators, the company will modify the vehicles to substantially reduce their nitrogen oxide emissions so as to allow eligible owners and lessees to keep them.



Volkswagen has earlier said it will contribute $225 million to the environmental remediation trust being established by the company to fund projects that will reduce emissions of nitrogen oxide. The company will also pay $25 million to support the use of zero-emission vehicles in California.



Volkswagen admitted in 2015 that about 11 million diesel cars worldwide were outfitted with so-called defeat devices, embedded algorithms used to game emissions tests.



In January, Volkswagen said it has agreed with the U.S. government to resolve criminal and federal environmental and other civil claims against the company relating to the diesel matter.



As part of that resolution, Volkswagen has agreed to pay penalties and fines totaling $4.3 billion and to a series of measures to further strengthen its compliance and control systems, including the appointment of an independent monitor for a period of three years.



Separately, automotive components supplier Robert Bosch GmbH said Wednesday that it has agreed to pay $327.5 million to settle a U.S. civil claim related to its role in the Volkswagen emissions-cheating scandal.



