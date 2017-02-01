Ultra-Wideband (UWB) Market Worth 85.4 Million USD by 2022

PUNE, India, February 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

According to the new market research report "Ultra-Wideband (UWB) Market by End-User (Healthcare, Automotive and Transportation, Manufacturing, Residential Retail), Application (RTLS/WSN, Imaging), and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World) - Global Forecast to 2022", published by MarketsandMarkets is expected to grow from USD 62.9 Million in 2016 to reach USD 85.4 Million by 2022, at a CAGR of 5.2% between 2016 and 2022.

"RTLS/WSN market segment expected to grow at the highest rate between 2016 and 2022"

Ultra-wideband (UWB) is one the fastest-growing technologies with a huge market growth potential because of to its accuracy in tracking assets. UWB-based real-time location system (RTLS) solutions refer to systems, which operate in a large bandwidth spectrum, generally greater than 500 MHz, and are characterized by high accuracy. Similar to wireless fidelity (Wi-Fi), a UWB system could also operate in signal strength or time of arrival modes. The major advantage of the UWB-based RTLS solutions is their advantage of sustaining a good performance in walled environments.

"Healthcare segment on the basis of end user is expected to dominate the UWB market between 2016 and 2022"

The healthcare industry has been the major end-user of UWB-based RTLS solutions, and this is expected to continue between 2016 and 2022. The UWB technology has witnessed high penetration in RTLS solutions, that track and monitor hospital assets, patients, healthcare professionals, and hygiene inside the hospitals. Hospital operations have a continuous flow (in- and out-flow) of people and equipment as a part of the workflow process. These factors have led to huge opportunities for UWB-based RTLS solutions to track and monitor assets and people to increase the efficient workflow and enhanced patient throughput.

Deploying RTLS solution through UWB technology provides significant benefits to healthcare facilities, as UWB is a power efficient technology and provides superior battery life for remote wireless devices. The RTLS system makes use of the active tags and receives or transmits the data within the range depending on the specification of the RTLS technology.

"Key players in the UWB market see Asia-Pacific as a lucrative region between 2016 and 2022"

The Asia-Pacific (APAC) region includes some of the fastest-growing economies in the world, such as China and India. This region also includes some technologically advanced countries, such as Japan, Singapore, South Korea, and Australia. The rapid growth of the healthcare sector in China, Japan, and South Korea, along with the growth of the process industries in developing countries of this region, is expected to offer significant growth opportunities to the UWB market between 2016 and 2022. Moreover, the retail and automotive and transportation industries have contributed majorly to the growth of the UWB-based RTLS solution in the APAC region.

The major players in the UWB market include DecaWave Ltd. (Ireland), 5D Robotics Inc. (U.S.), Pulse ~LINK, Inc. (U.S.), Alereon, Inc. (U.S.), BeSpoon SAS (France), Fractus Antennas S.L. (Spain), Johanson Technology, Inc. (U.S.), and Nanotron Technologies GmbH (Germany).

