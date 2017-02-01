

SANTA MONICA (dpa-AFX) - Activision Blizzard, Inc. (ATVI) announced the launch of Consumer Products division and the appointment of Tim Kilpin as its CEO and president. The company said its new division will further accelerate Activision Blizzard's global growth strategy by leveraging its iconic content and creating new ways for audiences to connect with the company's franchises and characters.



Most recently, Kilpin served as Mattel's president and chief commercial officer. Previously, he served as executive vice president for Mattel's Boys and Girls Division. Prior to that, Kilpin was executive vice president of franchise management for The Walt Disney Company.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX