India Industrial Valves Market to Surpass $2.4 Billion by 2022, Says TechSci Research

NEW YORK, February 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Widening power demand supply gap and growing requirement of natural gas coupled with favorable government initiatives to drive India industrial valves market by 2022

According to a TechSci Research report, "India Industrial Valves Market, By Functionality, By End Use Industry, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2012 - 2022", the industrial valves market in India is anticipated to surpass $2.4 billion by 2022. In India, industrial valves market has been catalyzed by rising demand for power across diverse end use sectors such as oil & gas, power, petrochemicals, etc. Oil & gas pipeline infrastructure is undergoing considerable expansion in India, and since valves are regularly deployed in pipelines, which, in turn, has been driving their sales in this sector in India.

Browse 22 market data Tables and 28 Figures spread through112 Pages and an in-depth TOC on"India Industrial Valves Market"

https://www.techsciresearch.com/report/india-industrial-valves-market-by-functionality-on-off-control-others-by-end-use-industry-oil-gas-petrochemicals-chemicals-fertilizers-power-others-competition-forecast-opportunities/895.html

During the 12th Five Year Plan (FYP), the FDI inflows in petroleum & natural gas sector attracted investments worth USD152.77 billion; wherein a major chunk of the fund is to be used for the expansion of gas pipeline projects across the country. The Indian Government has announced plans to develop additional 15,000 kms of gas pipelines by 2017. Increase in the number of pipeline projects in the country is expected to positively influence the India industrial valves market over the next five years.

Download Sample Report

@ https://www.techsciresearch.com/sample-report.aspx?cid=895

Customers can also request for 10% free customization on this report.

"Any improvement in the performance of industrial valve positively impact its end use industry. In oil & gas hydraulic fracturing of unconventional plays, any failure of a frac valve can have a huge impact on operational efficiency. Operators are ready to pay extra for industrial valves with better performance, and are reliable under the most extreme conditions of temperature and pressure." said Mr. Karan Chechi, Research Director with TechSci Research, a research based global management consulting firm.

"India Industrial Valves Market, By Functionality, By End Use Industry, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2012 - 2022" has evaluated the future growth potential of India industrial valves market and provided statistics and information on market structure, industry behaviour and trends. The report includes market projections and demand forecasting. The report is intended to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges and opportunities available in the India industrial valves market.

Browse Related Reports

Global Industrial Valves Market By Type (Globe, Butterfly, Ball, Gate, Plug and Others), By Application (Oil & Gas, Power, Municipal, Refining, Chemical and Others), By Region, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2011 - 2021

https://www.techsciresearch.com/report/global-industrial-valves-market-by-type-globe-butterfly-ball-gate-plug-and-others-by-application-oil-gas-power-municipal-refining-chemical-and-others-by-region-competition-forecast-and-opportunities-2011-2021/773.html

Global Natural Gas Compressors Market By Technology (Positive Displacement Compressor Vs. Dynamic Compressor), By Application (Upstream, Midstream and Downstream), By Region, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2011 - 2021

http://www.techsciresearch.com/report/global-natural-gas-compressors-market-by-technology-positive-displacement-compressor-vs-dynamic-compressor-by-application-upstream-midstream-and-downstream-by-region-competition-forecast-and-opportunities-2011-2021/658.html

Global Enhanced Oil Recovery Market Forecast and Opportunities, 2020

https://www.techsciresearch.com/report/global-enhanced-oil-recovery-market-forecast-and-opportunities-2020/582.html

About TechSci Research

TechSci Research is a leading global market research firm publishing premium market research reports. Serving 700 global clients with more than 600 premium market research studies, TechSci Research is serving clients across 11 different industrial verticals. TechSci Research specializes in research based consulting assignments in high growth and emerging markets, leading technologies and niche applications. Our workforce of more than 100 fulltime Analysts and Consultants employing innovative research solutions and tracking global and country specific high growth markets helps TechSci clients to lead rather than follow market trends.



Contact

Mr. Ken Mathews

708 Third Avenue,

Manhattan, NY,

New York - 10017

Tel: +1-646-360-1656

Email: sales@techsciresearch.com



Connect with us on Twitter - https://twitter.com/TechSciResearch

Connect with us on LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/company/techsci-research