AMSTERDAM, THE NETHERLANDS -- (Marketwired) -- 02/01/17 -- Global Digital Marketing Group (GDM Group), the digital performance marketing company that empowers the world's leading brands and agencies to engage global audiences, today launched Convertuum -- a programmatic, data-driven solution that uses predictive algorithms and retargeting segments to optimize campaign traffic.

Unlike other solutions, Convertuum determines the level of user group segmentation based on incoming traffic volume as well as individual specialty of each publisher, increasing depth depending on the audience sample's capacity to provide solid data for decisions. It then leverages machine learning algorithms and predictive analytics to form each customer's journey, ensuring that campaigns are efficient and consumers are presented with the most fitting funnels, instantaneously.

"Created by a team of veteran media buyers, Convertuum addresses the main issues of performance marketing campaigns firsthand," said Dmitry Kirichenko, Director of Media Buying, GDM Group. "It has several methods of integration for different types of partners, and it already shows high conversion rates because of the quality of our offers coupled with years of funnel building expertise."

By analyzing the performance of individual segments on various offers, it eliminates the need for routine performance marketing campaign maintenance -- offer prospecting, A/B testing, cap management, link swapping and setting up the rotations. This gives publishers, advertisers and smaller networks more time to focus on larger endeavors and creative activity.

For more information about Convertuum, please visit http://convertuum.com/

About Global Digital Marketing Group

Global Digital Marketing Group (GDM Group) is a digital performance marketing company that empowers the world's leading brands and agencies to engage global audiences. GDM Group's family of solutions delivers a comprehensive set of marketing services, including performance, mobile, video, programmatic marketing and media buying. Through the GDM Group umbrella, clients are able to drive revenues and increase brand awareness while expanding their existing markets and entering new ones -- both domestic and global. Headquartered in Amsterdam, Netherlands, GDM Group is operating through its 6 offices, located in Toronto, Shanghai, Amsterdam, Tel Aviv, Berlin and Kiev. The world's largest brands including Alibaba Group, Baidu, Booking.com, LightInTheBox, RocketInternet and more, rely on GDM Group's global footprint and dedicated teams to expand their business and accelerate growth. Learn more at http://gdmgroup.com/

