

DEARBORN (dpa-AFX) - Ford Motor Co. (F) reported that its U.S. retail sales of 120,400 vehicles were up 6 percent in January, while total sales Vehicles declined 0.6 percent to 172,612 units from 173,723 units last year.



Fleet sales of 52,212 vehicles, including daily rental, commercial and government segments, declined 13 percent. The fleet decline reflects a strong year-ago comparison, with fleet customer orders front-loaded at the beginning of 2016.



Ford F-Series sales totaled 57,995 trucks last month, a 13 percent increase, supported by strong retail gains from both F-150 and Super Duty. F-Series was up 19 percent at retail, with gains in every region. January represents the best sales start for F-Series since 2004.



Retail sales of Ford brand SUVs were up 11 percent last month, driving overall SUV sales up 6 percent, with 53,224 vehicles sold. January marks the best-ever overall start for Ford SUVs.



Lincoln sales totaled 8,785 vehicles in January, the brand's best start in a decade.



