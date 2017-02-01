Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Silage Additives Market Analysis Trends Industry Forecast to 2025" report to their offering.

The Global Silage Additives Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 4.3% over the next decade to reach approximately $785.9 million by 2025.

This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts for all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2013, 2014 revenue estimations are presented for 2015 and forecasts from 2016 till 2025. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies.

Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include proper supplementation of the silage to ensure maximum economic utilization, application of silage fermentation to conserve maximum nutrients ensiled, recent technological developments of silage additives and growth opportunities/investment opportunities.

Based on Additives the silage additive market is segmented into Enzymes, Nutrients, Inoculants, Organic acid salts, Absorbents and Acid Additives, where as Inoculants is further divided into Bacterial and Lactic Acid Bacteria Inoculants. By Application market is segregated into Pulse crops and Cereal. Depending upon Crop Type the market is categorised.

With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Market Outline

2 Executive Summary

3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Proper Supplementation of the Silage to Ensure Maximum Economic Utilization

3.1.2 Application of Silage Fermentation to Conserve Maximum Nutrients Ensiled

3.1.3 Recent Technological Developments of Silage Additives

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness

4 Silage Additives Market, By Additives

4.1 Enzymes

4.2 Nutrients

4.3 Inoculants

4.4 Organic acid salts

4.5 Absorbents

4.6 Acid Additives

5 Silage Additives Market, By Application

5.1 Pulse crops

5.2 Cereal

6 Silage Additives Market, By Crop Type

6.1 Corn

6.2 Clovers

6.3 Alfalfa

6.4 Other Crop Types

7 Silage Additives Market, By Geography

8 Key Player Activities

8.1 Mergers Acquisitions

8.2 Partnerships, Joint Venture's, Collaborations and Agreements

8.3 Product Launch Expansions

8.4 Other Activities

9 Leading Companies

ADDCON

ADM

BASF

BrettBrothers

Cargill Inc.

Carrs Billington

CHR. Hansen Holdings

Evonik Industries AG

ForFarmers

Lallemand

Novozymes A/S

Nutreco

Pearce

Schaumann BioEnergy GmbH

Scotmin

Volac International Limited

Mole Valley Farmers Ltd.

American Farm Products

