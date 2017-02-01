

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - On February 20, Britain's House of Commons will debate a public petition calling for US President Donald Trump's State Visit to go ahead as scheduled.



On the same day, the Lower House will discuss another petition calling on the British Government to cancel its invitation to the new US President as a state guest.



During her US trip earlier this month, British Prime Minister Theresa May had extended an invitation by Queen Elizabeth to Trump to visit Britain, which is scheduled to take place later this year.



A State visit requires an invitation from the Queen, who personally receives the guest and treats him to all the pomp and ceremony accorded to a state visit.



But on Saturday, a public petition against according a state guest honor to Trump was launched on the British government's website.



It gathered momentum very fast, and has received nearly 2 million signatures endorsing it. The petitioners argue, 'Donald Trump's well documented misogyny and vulgarity disqualifies him from being received by Her Majesty the Queen or the Prince of Wales.'



On the other side, people who support Trump's State Visit also launched a massive petition.



'Donald Trump should be invited to make an official State Visit because he is the leader of a free world and U.K. is a country that supports free speech and does not believe that people that appose our point of view should be gagged,' it says.



The petition has so far received 220,189 signatures endorsing it.



If a petition gets more than 100,000 signatures, the Parliament will consider it for a debate, and the Government responds to it.



Monday, the Downing Street said an invitation had been issued and accepted, and made its position clear that it had not changed on the US president's trip.



