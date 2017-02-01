EVANSVILLE, IN--(Marketwired - February 01, 2017) - Vectren Corporation (NYSE: VVC) will announce its 2016 results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 22, 2017. Vectren management will discuss those results and their 2017 outlook during a conference call at 2:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, February 23, 2017. To participate in the call, analysts should dial 1-844-825-9787 ten minutes prior to the start time and refer to the Vectren Corporation 2016 Year-End Earnings Call.

All interested investors may listen to a live audio-only webcast accompanied by a slide presentation, which will be available on Vectren's website, www.vectren.com, by clicking on the "Investors" link at the top of the page, then by choosing the webcast link located on the top of the Investor Relations homepage. A replay of the webcast will be made available at the same location approximately two hours following the conclusion of the call.

About Vectren

Vectren Corporation (NYSE: VVC) is an energy holding company headquartered in Evansville, Ind. Vectren's energy delivery subsidiaries provide gas and/or electricity to more than 1 million customers in adjoining service territories that cover nearly two-thirds of Indiana and west central Ohio. Vectren's nonutility subsidiaries and affiliates currently offer energy-related products and services to customers throughout the U.S. These include infrastructure services and energy services. To learn more about Vectren, visit www.vectren.com.

