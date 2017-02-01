ApniCure Receives Top Honors from Frost & Sullivan for Breaking New Grounds in the Sleep Apnea Treatment Market with the Winx Sleep Therapy System

Winx's usage monitoring feature gives it a distinct edge over traditional devices

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the sleep apnea treatment market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes ApniCure, Inc. with the 2016 North American Frost & Sullivan Award for New Product Innovation. ApniCure's path-breaking but simple Winx Sleep Therapy System addresses all the major challenges in the sleep apnea market by improving patients' quality of life, comfort, and compliance. Unlike conventional systems, Winx does not force air through a mask; instead, it creates a slight vacuum using a mouthpiece that prevents the tongue and soft palate from falling back and obstructing the air passage during sleep.

The Winx Sleep Therapy System treats obstructive sleep apnea regardless of its level of severity. It primarily comprises the following components:

A compact and discreet console

A slim and flexible tube that enables patient mobility

A soft mouthpiece

Winx employs negative oral pressure therapy, gently drawing the soft palate and tongue forward and thereby enabling uninterrupted breathing and eliminating obstructive sleep apnea events at night.

"Winx's noise-free, discreet console provides minimal disruption to the patient and others who may be sleeping next to them," said Frost & Sullivan Senior Research Analyst Karan Verma. "The slim, flexible tubing makes it possible for the patient to sleep in any position throughout the night, thus eliminating one of the main reasons for non-compliance."

Furthermore, Winx's proprietary data management software can automatically track patient usage data and store the information on a secure digital (SD) card. This feature provides ApniCure with a distinct competitive advantage over continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) alternatives in the therapeutic market.

The Winx is a 510(k) FDA-cleared device and has demonstrated exceptional efficacy and tolerability in advanced clinical trials. In the ATLAST multi-center clinical trial, Winx caused a drop in apnea-hypopnea index (AHI) levels from 26.2 to 5.7 in responders and has increased patient adherence. Almost 76% of the participants in the study confirmed that they would prefer to use the Winx system to treat their apnea.

The Winx Sleep Therapy System is currently available at a one-time cost of $1,800 for the device and initial supplies and is covered by a two-year warranty. CPAPs, on the other hand, cost between $1,000 and $2,000 and patients often incur a recurring cost of $40 to $150 towards the replacement of nasal masks every three months. Moreover, the cost of oral dental appliances is roughly $2,000, which may or may not be covered by insurance.

"ApniCure enables patients to schedule an online video appointment with independent, certified sleep doctors to determine the appropriate Winx device," noted Verma. "To further enrich the ownership experience, ApniCure has a dedicated customer support line to assist with product support, SD card verification, and replenishment services."

For its overall commitment to enhancing patient compliance through greater comfort and efficacy, Frost & Sullivan is proud to present ApniCure with the 2016 North American Frost & Sullivan Award for New Product Innovation.

About ApniCure, Inc.

ApniCure was co-founded in December 2007 by medical device veteran Matt Vaska, who invented this technology after his father was diagnosed with Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA) and found it impossible to tolerate CPAP.

The Winx® Sleep Therapy System is an innovative treatment option for adults with mild, moderate, and severe OSA, designed without the inconvenience of a mask. The Winx system uses a proprietary platform technology called Oral Pressure Therapy (OPT) to treat OSA. Using OPT, Winx gently draws the soft palate forward and stabilizes the tongue to actively open the airway for uninterrupted breathing during sleep.

