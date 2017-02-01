Top 10 Trends in Agricultural Biologicals Market Worth 11.35 Billion USD by 2022

PUNE, India, February 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

he report"Top 10 Trends in Agricultural Biologicals MarketIndustry (Biopesticides, Biostimulants, Biofertilizers, Agricultural Inoculants, Agricultural Microbials, and Biological Seed Treatment) - Global Forecast to 2022", published by Markets and Markets, the market is projected to reach a value of USD 11.35 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 12.76% from 2016 to 2022.

The top 10 trends in the agricultural biologicals industry are driven by the increasing demand for organic foods, need for easier residue management, rapid growth in the use of microbial seed treatment products, and promotion for agricultural biologicals by government agencies.

The biostimulants segment is projected to be a fast growing market during the period 2016-2022

Biostimulants is projected to be a fast growing segment dominated by Europe, owing to more innovations in agricultural practices. The use of biostimulants per hectare of cultivated area is also greater in Europe as compared to other regions. In recent years, biostimulants based on humic acids have been used increasingly in agricultural farming to provide a value-added product that supports agronomic and human health as well as environmental benefits.

The biofertilizers segment is projected to account for a large market by 2022

The global biofertilizers market is driven by factors such as the growing market for organic products and the increasing awareness about health & wellness. Promotions by government organizations for the adoption of biofertilizers and the low cost of biofertilizers as compared to that of chemical fertilizers are also projected to propel the market growth in the next six years in most regions of the world.

The biopesticides segment accounted for the largest share in the Agricultural Biologicals Market in 2015

Growth of the organics industry, rise in cost of chemical pesticides, and increase in awareness regarding hazards caused by chemical pesticides are the major driving factors of this market. On the other hand, lack of infrastructure, and low adoption rate of biopesticides are major hindrances for the growth of the market, globally.

Several companies are adopting strategies to expand their share in the market

The Top 10 Trends in Agricultural Biologicals Market report includes a study of marketing and development strategies, along with the product portfolios of the leading companies. It includes profiles of leading companies such as The Dow Chemical Company (U.S.), Bayer CropScience AG (Germany), BASF SE (Germany), Isagro Spa (Italy), Novozymes A/S (Denmark), Marrone Bio Innovation Inc (U.S.), Certis USA LLC (U.S.) and Koppert B.V. (Netherlands).

